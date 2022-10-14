Submit Release
Join DrKumo at the Vietnamese Physician Association of Southern California Annual Health Fair 2022 in Orange County

Find Us to learn about Connected Health Tech, get free health screenings, and participate in our consumer survey for a chance to win RPM medical devices.

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrKumo, the leader in Connected Health Technology, will be attending the 2022 Annual Vietnamese Physician Association of Southern California (VPASC) Health Fair to promote the health and wellness of the underserved communities of Orange County and to support the development of remote health care utilizing state-of-the-art Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Disease Management Programs (DMPs).

The event will be held on October 16, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, at FREEDOM HALL, Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley, California.

As you learn about the new health and wellness trends in RPM and DMPs from DrKumo, you can be qualified to win FREE DrKumo RPM medical devices for home use and under the care of your doctor/provider.

Join us at the FREEDOM HALL in Mile Square Regional Park, Fountain Valley from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and fill out a form to get the chance to win a FREE DRKUMO RPM Medical Device! – CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

About DrKumo Inc.
DrKumo is a technology leader in highly scalable, continuous, real-time Remote Patient Monitoring and Disease Management Programs for Chronic Disease Management, Acute Care, Post-Operation, and Hospital Care at Home.

DrKumo solves the most painful problems in healthcare with a user-friendly solution powered by its state-of-the-art, HIPAA-compliant, mobile-enabled, continuous real-time monitoring, and AI/ML engine. The company’s Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) technology enables patients to manage their health conditions in the comfort of their homes and supports healthcare providers by providing real-time intelligence for timely intervention.

DrKumo revolutionizes the way people access quality health care around the world. With a culture that is innovative, collaborative, and technology-driven, DrKumo provides the most effective solutions to both patients and healthcare providers.

About Vietnamese Physician Association of Southern California (VPASC)
VPASC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) mutual benefit corporation whose mission is to maintain the identity and cohesiveness of physicians of Vietnamese ancestry residing in Southern California and to provide a forum for scientific, educational, cultural, charitable, and social interaction among its members.

Dr. Christina Dokter
DrKumo Inc
+1 866-435-6447
DrKumo's Remote Patient Monitoring Technology

