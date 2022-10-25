The Promise Of The Age: AI In The Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market To Save Lives

Trauma Fixation Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of technologically newer and successful trauma fixation devices and equipment can play a major role in saving more lives and reducing morbidity. Artificial intelligence (AI) can provide accurate analysis and improve surgical outcomes of patients undergoing orthopedic surgery. Local trauma care and regional trauma systems are data-rich environments ripe for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big-data analytic methods to increase timely access to care, monitor results, and improve care quality. These methods may be used to estimate patient flow at individual facilities, allowing staffing models to be tailored to the workflow. Artificial intelligence has also been demonstrated to be effective in the construction of regional trauma systems as a tool for determining the ideal site of a new trauma center based on trauma-patient geographic injury data and for minimizing response times across the trauma network. For instance, in May 2021, a US based connected healthcare specialist, Wellbeing Software, is working with French medical AI specialist GLEAMER to facilitate seamless AI adoption in bone trauma X-Rays. BoneView is a Class IIa medical device designed to help clinicians conduct both safer and faster interpretations of traumatic X-Rays through the use of AI technology.

The global trauma fixation devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.57 billion in 2021 to $9.64 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8%. The global trauma fixation devices and equipment market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2026 and reach $138.36 billion in 2031.

Major players covered in the global trauma fixation devices and equipment industry are Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Medtronic Inc.

TBRC’s trauma fixation devices and equipment market report is segmented by device type into internal fixation devices, external fixation devices, by product type into metal plates and screws, pins/wires, nails and rods, circular fixator, hybrid fixator, unilateral fixator, by end-user into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers.

