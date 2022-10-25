Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Benefits From The Effective Implementation Of Health Plan

Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to health care services is expected to improve in developing countries, driving the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market. The effective implementation of health plans is the core reason for the improvement in healthcare access in many developing countries, such as India, China, and Latin American countries. Some country-specific health reforms which are set to improve healthcare access include China’s Urban Resident Basic Medical Insurance and New Rural Cooperative Medical Insurance schemes; Brazil’s Unified Health System; and Mexico’s Popular Health Insurance. Improvement in healthcare access is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market, supporting the growth.

The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market size is expected to grow from $382.80 billion in 2021 to $605.95 billion in 2026 at a rate of 9.6%. The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2026 and reach $915.48 billion in 2031.

Telehealth technology is extensively being used by service providers for the elderly and persons with disabilities to improve the quality of care being offered to patients. Telehealth is the use of digital and communication technologies to remotely access health care services. Telehealth provides a wide range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and care management services and supports tools for family caregivers. It includes other technologies and services such as virtual visits conducted over live video, e-mail services, remote patient monitoring, and activity monitoring depending on individual needs. Major companies offering telehealth services include 19 Labs (United States), 3Derm Systems (United States), A&D Medical (San Jose, CA), Advanced ICU Care (United States), Advanced TeleHealth Solutions (United States), and Amtech GmbH (Germany).

Major players covered in the global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities industry are CK Franchising Inc., 24 Hour Home Care, Home Instead Inc., SE Health, Right at Home Inc.

Western Europe was the largest region in the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market, accounting for 38.6% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.6% and 12.9% respectively during 2021-2026. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 11.92% and 11.92% respectively during 2021-2026.

TBRC’s services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market report is segmented by type of service into institutional care, adult day care, home care, by service provider into public expenditure, private expenditure, out of pocket spending, by end-user into elderly, disabled adults.

