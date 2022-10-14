Submit Release
Paperflite Launches 'Engage', A Breakthrough Conversational Engine to Increase Sales Win-Rates

Paperflite Engage

Paperflite's Engage - Reimagining Conversations for Sales

Paperflite, a leader in enabling go-to-market teams to deliver world-class content experiences, launched Engage, a first-of-its-kind conversational engine.

With Engage, we’re redefining buyer-seller interactions and giving Sales reps the control to initiate the conversations without missing out on the crucial moments.”
— Yega Kumarappan, CPO & Co-Founder - Paperflite
CAMDEN, WYOMING, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperflite Engage provides breakthrough deal win rates by offering sellers a complete view of the deal room engagement and allowing sellers to initiate conversations with their buyers right when they engage with the content, armed with all the intelligence to move the sales forward.

Sellers today are all too familiar with standard follow-up messages with the “bumping this back up in case you missed it” emails and just hearing radio silence from prospects. As global economic uncertainty challenges businesses and buyers, juggling to keep their businesses growing and getting their attention at the right time can make or break a sales deal.

Engage enables Sales reps to identify when their buyers are the most engaged with the shared content and take control of the sales process by initiating a live conversation equipped with the information to get the buyer’s attention.

“When sales reps send out sales documentation to their buyers, they often rely on emails to communicate and follow up. As a result, we realised email follow-ups were ineffective and even detrimental at times. With Engage, we’re redefining buyer-seller interactions and giving Sales reps the control to initiate the conversations without missing out on the crucial moments”, says Yega Kumarappan, CPO and Co-Founder of Paperflite.

Contextual Conversations in Real-Time

“Sales reps can now pinpoint the prospect’s needs by understanding their content consumption behaviour, identify signals and reach out instantly and address their specific needs,” says Anant Bhat, CTO and Co-founder of Paperflite. He adds that drawing power on an already feature-rich sales enablement Platform, Engage module empowers go-to-market teams to take complete control of their sales journey without passively waiting on prospects to initiate deal movements.

From the prospect’s perspective, they are always assured that the sellers are just a message away. When they have questions about the information shared or need additional information, they can instantly connect with the sales reps in real-time and not go through static annotations/comments or send emails back and forth.

About Paperflite

Paperflite is an end-to-end content management platform that easily manages all your sales and marketing content. With Paperflite, you empower your customer-facing teams to find the right content, create custom microsites to share content via secured channels, and track how prospects engage to help move your sales forward.

Some of Paperflite’s clients include Fortune 500 companies such as SAP, Service Now, S&P Global, and Intuit.

For more information, visit www.paperflite.com.

Marketing
Paperflite
marketing@paperflite.com
