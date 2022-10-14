SHARE Village Las Vegas Brings Services to Downtown Las Vegas
Pop-Up Resource Fair Hosted in Partnership with Nevada Homeless Alliance brings needed services and resources to underserved neighborhood in Downtown Las Vegas.
When organizations, government sectors and businesses are easily accessible to underserved neighborhoods barriers and obstacles to access are removed.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday October 11, 2022, SHARE Village Las Vegas hosted a Pop-Up community resource fair in partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance.
— Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder SHARE Village Las Vegas
Those in attendance received a myriad of services and information including medical and mental healthcare resources, access to the SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry, vaccines, clothing, job referral information, hygiene supplies, pet supplies and more.
“In addition to affordable housing crucial components in ending homelessness is the continuum of care and supportive services. When organizations, government sectors and businesses are easily accessible to underserved neighborhoods barriers and obstacles to access are removed, says Arnold Stalk” SHARE Village Las Vegas’. Our partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance is key in bringing public and private providers together to provide services, information and resources to those who have low to no income or anyone who is struggling and needs a little extra help.”
SHARE Village Las Vegas continues to embrace collaborations that help us efficiently and effectively provide direct relief to individuals and families in need.
Vendors and organizations participating in the Pop-Up Resource Fair included:
• US Department of Veterans Affairs Community Resource and Referral Center (CRCC)
• Nevada Department of Welfare and Human Services
• Southern Nevada Health District
• Silver Summit Healthplan
• NV Legal Aide
• Street Dogz
• Nevada Homeless Alliance
• SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry-A Three Square Regional Food Bank/Feeding America Partnership.
SHARE Village Las Vegas and The Nevada Homeless Alliance will host their next Pop-Up Resource Fair in January 2023. Visit us online for more information as it becomes available. www.sharelasvegas.org
To learn more about the Nevada Homeless Alliance visit https://nevadahomelessalliance.org/
