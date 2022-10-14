SHARE Village Las Vegas Brings Services to Downtown Las Vegas

SHARE Village Las Vegas NV Homeless Alliance Pop Up Event

SHARE Village Las Vegas NV Homeless Alliance Pop Up Event

SHARE VILLAGE LAS VEGAS

SHARE VILLAGE LAS VEGAS

Pop-Up Resource Fair Hosted in Partnership with Nevada Homeless Alliance brings needed services and resources to underserved neighborhood in Downtown Las Vegas.

When organizations, government sectors and businesses are easily accessible to underserved neighborhoods barriers and obstacles to access are removed.”
— Arnold Stalk, PhD, Founder SHARE Village Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday October 11, 2022, SHARE Village Las Vegas hosted a Pop-Up community resource fair in partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance.

Those in attendance received a myriad of services and information including medical and mental healthcare resources, access to the SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry, vaccines, clothing, job referral information, hygiene supplies, pet supplies and more.

“In addition to affordable housing crucial components in ending homelessness is the continuum of care and supportive services. When organizations, government sectors and businesses are easily accessible to underserved neighborhoods barriers and obstacles to access are removed, says Arnold Stalk” SHARE Village Las Vegas’. Our partnership with the Nevada Homeless Alliance is key in bringing public and private providers together to provide services, information and resources to those who have low to no income or anyone who is struggling and needs a little extra help.”

SHARE Village Las Vegas continues to embrace collaborations that help us efficiently and effectively provide direct relief to individuals and families in need.

Vendors and organizations participating in the Pop-Up Resource Fair included:

• US Department of Veterans Affairs Community Resource and Referral Center (CRCC)
• Nevada Department of Welfare and Human Services
• Southern Nevada Health District
• Silver Summit Healthplan
• NV Legal Aide
• Street Dogz
• Nevada Homeless Alliance
• SHARE Village Las Vegas Community Pantry-A Three Square Regional Food Bank/Feeding America Partnership.

SHARE Village Las Vegas and The Nevada Homeless Alliance will host their next Pop-Up Resource Fair in January 2023. Visit us online for more information as it becomes available. www.sharelasvegas.org

To learn more about the Nevada Homeless Alliance visit https://nevadahomelessalliance.org/

Download the SHARE Village Las Vegas mobile app! Available for download in both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Arnold Stalk
Share Supportive Housing and Resources for the Elderly
info@sharelasvegas.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
LinkedIn
Twitter

You just read:

SHARE Village Las Vegas Brings Services to Downtown Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Arnold Stalk
Share Supportive Housing and Resources for the Elderly info@sharelasvegas.org
Company/Organization
SHARE
181 Cliff Valley Drive
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89148
United States
+1 702-624-5792
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SHARE Village Las Vegas was established in 1994 and is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation and development of affordable housing villages. This is a unique and innovative approach to holistic and comprehensive housing, with access to 24/7/365 supportive services provided by community partners. Public and private partnerships have been formed to develop and operate affordable housing with collaborative medical and mental health services, employment referrals and placements, and a full service community food pantry/nutrition program. We're bringing veterans and families home. Federal Tax ID #: 94-3209791

SHARE Village Las Vegas

More From This Author
SHARE Village Las Vegas Brings Services to Downtown Las Vegas
SHARE Village Las Vegas celebrates OrderAhead innovative online ordering milestone 4500+ Curbside Grocery Orders filled
SHARE VILLAGE LAS VEGAS PROVIDING HUNGER RELIEF IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
View All Stories From This Author