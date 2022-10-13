Participation in the VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana city of the Republic of Kazakhstan

TAJIKISTAN, October 13 - On October 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, took part and delivered a speech in the VI Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, which was held in Astana under the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Heads of state and government, high-ranking representatives of participating countries, leaders and representatives of observer states, international observer organizations and partners took part in the work of the summit of a high international level.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, delivered a speech at this summit.

The Head of the Tajik state, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, first expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Distinguished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for holding the next meeting of heads of state and government at a high organizational level and for his warm welcome.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, expressed his opinion on the profound transformations on the world stage, the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, their impact on the economy and security of countries, the economic and social crisis and the state of international and regional security, the growth of terrorism, extremism, transnational organized crime, drug smuggling and cybercrime, considered it necessary to make joint efforts in combating these challenges and threats, as well as to coordinate work to strengthen peace, stability and security.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan is an active participant in the dialogue on global security within the framework of international and regional organizations. Our country has developed and adopted a new strategy to counter terrorism and extremism for the period up to 2025, based on its experience in combating global threats.

Recalling the global initiatives of Tajikistan in combating the threats and dangers of the modern world, the Head of the Tajik state stressed that a few days later, in the capital of Tajikistan, together with the United Nations and other international partners, a high-level conference will be held within the framework of the "Dushanbe Process" on combating terrorism, which includes important global topics.

It is worth noting that after joining the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Tajikistan is making a significant contribution to achieving the goals within CICA.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed his opinion on the development of tourism, tackling important issues of security and cooperation in Asia, including the situation in Afghanistan, based on the general objectives of the Declaration adopted at the Dushanbe Conference, and drew the attention of the leaders of the Member States to the timely solution of the existing problems and further coordination of efforts.

The Head of the Tajik state, Emomali Rahmon, also mentioned Tajikistan's initiatives to address global problems related to the lack of drinking water and climate change, and called on the heads of state and international organizations to enhance cooperation in combating the effects of climate change.

It should be said that in order to attract more attention of the international community to the solution of water and climate problems and the melting of glaciers, the Tajik side previously proposed declaring 2025 the International Year for the Protection of Glaciers.

The President of the country expressed hope that the efforts of Tajikistan in this direction will be fully supported by the member countries of CICA.

2023 is an important year in terms of the mid-term review of the Sustainable Development Goals and the assessment of the implementation of the goals of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”. The world community expects significant results from the second United Nations Conference, which will be held next year in New York. Tajikistan will be one of the co-chairs of this important international conference.

Confidence was expressed that the prospects for joint activities of the countries in the direction of strengthening confidence and security, as well as broad multilateral cooperation in solving urgent problems, would be determined.