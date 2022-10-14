High Tech Handwashing Advocate, Soapy, Takes Global Handwashing Day into its Own Hands
Soapy Hand Washing System is taking the “upper hand” in handwashing awareness with the launch of their branded education campaign, “MAD” (Mankind Against Dirty)
We are guided by a global vision that proper hand-washing with soap at critical times will be universally recognized, promoted, and practiced as fundamental to good health.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in 2018, the Soapy brand sought to provide accessible, affordable, and health-compliant handwashing. From there, Soapy evolved into a dynamic, high-tech company that leverages the power of AI to take handwashing to another level of innovation. Moved by his son’s reluctance to wash his hands after school, CEO and Co-Founder Max Simonovsky invented a smarter way to wash hands. What resulted was an innovative approach to handwashing that is sustainable, eco-friendly, and hyper-focused on infection prevention through technology.
Researchers estimate that if everyone routinely washed their hands, 1 million deaths a year could be prevented with proper hygiene. The Global Handwashing Partnership is a coalition of international stakeholders who work explicitly to promote handwashing with soap and recognize hygiene as a pillar of international development and public health. In addition, the GHP works to develop and share knowledge to build political commitment and trigger action to promote handwashing at local, national, and international levels, including through advocacy initiatives, such as Global Handwashing Day.
Participating in Global Handwashing Day was a natural next step for the philanthropic division of Soapy called “Soapy Cares.” Soapy is leading the charge for the thinking clean movement by intentionally positioning its business and flagship product in the marketplace as the future of handwashing. Soapy wants to speak to those with polluted minds and dirty hands during the Global Handwashing Day launch of their branded education campaign, which has an over-arching theme of “MAD” (Mankind Against Dirty) and “Your Hands Clean?” and “Your Hands Clean!” (YCH!) These themes are meant to be disruptive and thought-provoking, initiating conversations and hopefully permanent awareness. They are bringing attention to a global movement, an army for clean, waging war against dirty and poor hygiene.
The Soapy Handwashing System dispenses the exact amount of warm water and soap needed for a perfect wash cycle. This saves up to 60% of reagents and 95% of water otherwise wasted. The smart handwashing system is also efficient in electricity usage, heating only the water needed per each wash, so no warm water goes to waste.
“We are guided by a global vision that proper handwashing with soap at critical times will be universally recognized, promoted, and practiced as fundamental to good health,” says Soapy CEO and Co-Founder Max Simonvsky. “Just knowing that our efforts can save hundreds, if not thousands of lives, drives us to do as much as we can, as quickly as possible, to revolutionize global hygiene awareness.”
Soapy is more than a system that helps produce better hygiene. The experience, protection, technology, and assurance behind Soapy cleaned hands significantly impacts various industries.
About Soapy
Soapy is revolutionizing the hand hygiene field. Through leveraging AI technologies, our machines ensure a complete wash cycle every time. The Soapy Handwashing System is designed to make handwashing and sanitizing easy and accessible to anyone three years and older with a video tutorial. However, Soapy is more than a machine that helps produce better hygiene. The experience, protection, technology, and assurance behind Soapy cleaned hands significantly impacts various industries. Learn more by visiting https://soapy.care
