New Construction with a Timeless Soul: The Inlet Debuts on Seabrook Island

An exclusive boutique enclave, The Inlet at Seabrook Island launches with just 11 thoughtfully crafted new construction townhomes.

Although zoning permitted more than double the number of residences on the site, we intentionally limited the community to 11 townhomes to preserve the live oak corridor and surrounding wetlands.” — Keith Murphy, co-developer of The Inlet

CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter of coastal living is coming to one of South Carolina’s most treasured destinations with the launch of The Inlet at Seabrook Island , an exclusive boutique enclave of just 11 thoughtfully crafted new construction townhomes.Nestled in the award-winning community of Seabrook Island, known for its pristine beaches, resort-style amenities, and strong commitment to preservation, The Inlet offers residents a rare opportunity to embrace the island’s timeless charm through elegant design and a conscientious approach to development.The Inlet is being developed by Seabrook Island resident Paula Murphy and her son, Keith Murphy, an architect with Island Architects . Together, they bring a vision to build with care and respect for the natural setting they so treasure. From a design perspective, these homes are meant to feel like a natural extension of Seabrook Island’s lifestyle, one that is peaceful, welcoming, and deeply connected to nature.“Although zoning permitted more than double the number of residences on the site, we intentionally limited the community to 11 townhomes in order to preserve the live oak corridor, protect the surrounding wetlands, and retain the sense of retreat that defines Seabrook Island,” said Keith Murphy, co-developer of The Inlet and architect with Island Architects. “Our goal was never to maximize density but to amplify quality, both in the homes themselves and in the way they coexist with the land.”For Paula Murphy, the project is personal. “As residents, we care deeply about this island and the community that makes it special,” she said. “The Inlet was designed to nestle into the landscape, respecting what makes Seabrook Island so extraordinary. We see these residences as timeless, thoughtfully designed additions to a place we love.”Located within Seabrook Island’s gated community, The Inlet is carefully curated to embrace the coastal breezes, marsh views, and deep-rooted character of the island. The enclave will feature 11 three-story luxury townhomes designed by Island Architects, spanning 2,330 to 3,239 square feet. Floor plans include three- and four-bedroom layouts, each with a private three-stop elevator, a first-level two-car garage, and dedicated golf cart parking. The homes are designed to offer both convenience and comfort, blending thoughtful planning with the ease of laid-back island living.Inside, residences feature open-concept living spaces with soaring 9- and 10-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, and White Oak hardwood floors. Kitchens are appointed with quartz countertops, high-end fixtures, and a selection of refined finishes that allow buyers to personalize their home. Every detail has been considered to create spaces that feel both elegant and relaxed, with architecture that balances the appeal of new construction and the timeless character of a coastal retreat.Life at The Inlet places residents within the privacy of Seabrook Island, a community known for its natural beauty, award-winning amenities, and inviting Lowcountry culture. From championship golf courses and a world-class racquet club to miles of horse trails, pools, and pristine beaches, Seabrook Island offers countless ways to connect with the outdoors. Whether returning from a horseback ride along the shore, a round of golf, or an afternoon swim, residents of The Inlet will find homes designed to capture the best of what Seabrook Island has to offer.Construction is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the first townhomes expected to be completed in fall 2026. The community will be constructed by David E. Looper & Company, in collaboration with Island Architects, an architectural firm renowned for its luxury custom home designs across the Lowcountry region and beyond. Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty , the exclusive sales broker for The Inlet, brings more than 40 years of experience marketing luxury properties throughout South Carolina and Georgia’s Lowcountry. The firm is consistently recognized as a leader in the region and is currently the number three producing brokerage on Seabrook Island in 2025. Year to date, it has closed more than $333 million in local sales, outpacing its closest competitors. As the exclusive affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, it is also the only brokerage in the market with access to a global network of buyers and sellers.“The Inlet captures what buyers want, but so rarely find. It brings the lock and leave benefits of brand new construction together with a protected, thoughtfully planned setting,” said Ruthie Ravenel, CFO at Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. “With only 11 residences available, this is a rare opportunity to own a modern coastal retreat in one of the Lowcountry’s most sought-after destinations.”To learn more about The Inlet at Seabrook Island, contact listing brokerage Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty or visit https://www.theinletseabrook.com

