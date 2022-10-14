Submit Release
TANIA ESTRADA - THE NEW QUEEN OF COMEDY

Tania Estrada comedian

Tania Estrada Pin up

Chicano Hollywood has acquired the brand Latin Kings of Comedy and decided to add on women to the brand, being the first time in history that this has happened.

We are excited to bring on Tania Estrada as the New Latin Queen of Comedy. Her contribution to entertainment as a comedian, actress and musician, she is a perfect fit for such a prestigious ensamble””
— President of Chicano Hollywood Johnny Murrillo
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comedian Tania Estrada, Award Winner of the Best Independent Female Comedian Award at the 2019 HAPAwards (Hollywood African Prestigious Awards). Now is crowned as the new Queen of Comedy by CHICANO HOLLYWOOD. Chicano Hollywood has acquired the brand Latin Kings of Comedy for an undisclosed amount and has decided to add on women to the brand, being the first time in history that this has happened.

The President of Chicano Hollywood Johnny Murrillo stated “We are excited to bring on Tania Estrada as the New Latin Queen of Comedy. Her contribution to entertainment as a comedian actress and musician along with the fact that she is always a pleasure to work with has made her the perfect choice to join such a prestigious and legendary brand.” She would be performing at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, October 22nd, 2022. The Kings and Queens of comedy are Dennis Gaxiola, Johnny Sánchez, Gilbert Esquivel, Juan Carlos, Cat Alvarado bringing along the party Dj Rob Cervantes.

Tania Estrada, is a successful comedian who in turn is also the creator of hilarious compositions such as El día de la Sancha, and Mexican Fruit Stand Man, among others. She has also performed as the main hostess on the stage of Lucha Vavoom at the Maya theater in the city of Los Angeles in the 20 years of history of Lucha Vavoom.

Estrada, native of Los Angeles and already a household name, precedes the Kings of Comedy Paul Rodriguez, George Lopez & Cheech Marin, Joey Medina & Alex Reymundo.

You can hear her on Quakes House on the Kevin Hart LOL network on Xm SIrius Channel 96. As well as being seen on her comedy special "Quarantined in East LA" is currently available on YouTube and was produced by Funny Media Group.

Tania Estrada “Quarantined in East LA”

