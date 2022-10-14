Gianna Branca Releases Introspective Indie Pop Single “Self-Sabotage”
On October 14, 2022, singer-songwriter, Gianna Branca, released her single “Self-Sabotage,” on all digital streaming platforms.
Gianna Branca is breaking barriers in pop music with her creative metaphoric lyrics, warm vocal tone and theatrical emotion packed performance. The pre-sale announcement of "Self-Sabotage" in mid September, has had fans on the edge of their seats for a month anxiously awaiting the October 14th release. "Self-Sabotage" was independently released by Gianna Branca Music LLC, with production, distribution and label support from artist development partners DNT Entertainment and OC Hit.
— Gianna Branca
“Self-Sabotage” is the second single to be released by Gianna Branca in 2022, and follows up the July 1st release of her successful debut single “conversation.” This new music further establishes Branca’s footprints in the music industry, defines her original sound, and continues the narrative as she writes her name into history as a modern day indie pop artist.
The song was written by Gianna Branca and Gabby Neeley, and produced by Thomas Barsoe and Robbie Dean for OC Hit. Album artwork for “Self-Sabotage” was photographed and produced by Dani Thompson, with creative support from Joelle Cary and production support by Lauren Halferty and Anika Perera for DNT Entertainment.
The heart pounding, foot stomping drum beat that carries the verses in “Self-Sabotage” brings with it an energy and life of its own. The climatic chorus to verse transitions are gratifying and the lyrical and melodic delivery is storytelling and paints literal and metaphoric visuals. The vocals are powerful, effortless and attention grabbing. “Self-Sabotage” confronts the fear of being vulnerable with someone who could be right for you; it’s easier to run away than to open yourself up to a potential future heartbreak.
“This song was inspired by a budding relationship I ran away from, in my freshman year of college. It is my way of communicating the reasons for my actions and my fear of vulnerability. I hope people can relate and feel my empathy in times of need.” - Gianna Branca
“Self-Sabotage” is accompanied by a self-directed music video, and will be followed up with behind the scenes visuals from the album art shoot in the coming weeks.
To listen to “Self-Sabotage” or to learn more about Gianna Branca please visit www.giannabranca.com and her social profiles below:
Spotify: https://www.giannabranca.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gianna.branca/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjegrKnaglY2g9eFIvwoiDA
Self-Sabotage: https://ffm.to/self-sabotage_giannabranca
More About Gianna Branca:
Gianna Branca is an American indie pop singer-songwriter, actor and performer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At the age of 20, Gianna launched her own independent label, Gianna Branca Music, while also pursuing a degree in Musical Theatre Performance at Shenandoah Conservatory in Virginia. She released her debut single “conversation” on July 1, 2022, with support from artist development partners DNT Entertainment and OC Hit. Using her music as an outlet for her feelings and thoughts, similar to that of a journal, Gianna makes a point of being unapologetically honest in her songwriting. Her hope is that people will connect not only with the melodies in her song, but also with the story it tells.
