BlackFin Group Launches Marketing & Public Relations Services
Leading consultancy leverages its expertise to solve a persistent industry problem.
Our work has shown us that no two companies in our space are exactly alike, and yet when they go in search of marketing or PR support they are offered a one-size-fits-all solution.”ENGLEWOOD, CO, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that it would begin offering marketing and public relations services to lenders, servicers and industry vendors. The company will be offering a full menu of marketing and public relations services, tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“Our work has shown us that no two companies in our space are exactly alike, and yet when they go in search of marketing or PR support they are offered a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “We encountered this ourselves when we were launching our firm and ended up handling those functions largely in house. I realized that we have the expertise here at BlackFin to offer what our clients need.”
Over the last few years, BlackFin Group has made a name for itself by attracting some of the industry’s most experienced executives and then deploying them back into the field to help lenders, servicers and technology providers solve persistent problems and implement new tech stacks. But without marketing and PR to share the results of the new implementation and process improvement achievements their efforts may not result in new sales.
Kemph says that without good promotional support, consulting can only offer a partial solution. Because BlackFin’s reputation is based on complete client success, a partial solution was not acceptable. With the addition of the new service offering, BlackFin can now provides the communications support that helps its clients win adoption of their brand, products, services, or new technologies, leading to more sales.
Among the company’s first clients is Cielway, a provider of cutting-edge portfolio risk-based analytics and forecasting for mortgage lenders. “Following BlackFin’s lead in brand development, Cielway is starting to build momentum in the marketplace,” said Howard Lin, a former MBS Consultant for UBS and owner of Cielway. “BlackFin’s marketing expertise has been instrumental in getting the word out about what we bring to the market. I’m very pleased to be working with this team.”
“BlackFin’s success, in large part, has been achieved by bringing in the best possible people and giving them the resources to deliver the best possible service to our clients,” Kemph said. “When it comes to change management, effective communication around the reason, purpose and expected outcome of new initiatives can be the difference between a successful innovation and a failed implementation. We see it all the time. With this new service, we are in a position to help our clients make the most of every innovative step they take.”
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
