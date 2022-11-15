Golden State Entrepreneur Minnie Jones Soothes, Heals, and Restores With ME Skincare

VICTORVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Eczema Association reports, “It is estimated that 1 in 10 individuals will develop eczema during their lifetime, with prevalence peaking in early childhood.” Childhood, atopic dermatitis (AD), has increased over the years, causing embarrassment in children, and sometimes even bullying from their peers. Minnie Jones, owner of ME Skincare, knows the agony of this dermatological disease all too well.

According to entrepreneur Jones, “I became a business owner because of my desire to help children suffering from skin disorders like eczema because there is nothing more hurting having to watch your child scratch their skin till it bleeds because she/he has eczema.”

As the mother and single parent of two wonderful children, Minnie discovered that her daughter had eczema. She tried several over the counter and doctor prescriptions before finally creating a product to treat her daughter’s problem and heal her skin, thus eliminating the discomfort she had endured. Ms. Jones is now ready to share her life-changing discovery with other parents whose children suffer from eczema and all those who need these toxic free skin healing remedies.

ME Skincare provides all natural and toxic free skincare products for children to soothe, heal, and restore their dry, itchy skin. They include soap, lotion, shower gel, bubble bath, etc. All products are made from high-quality ingredients purposed to cleanse, moisturize and heal the skin in luxurious fashion.

ME Skincare’s goal is to guarantee customers that with consistent use, they will help heal their eczema. By prescribing to a daily personal hygiene routine with their products, people can achieve their desired natural healthy skin. ME Skincare is community minded and attends local vendor events to bring awareness about skincare health and the importance of it in personal everyday life.

ME Skincare has a pre-launch date set for Black Friday and will accept preorders at that time. To stay in the know and to join the exclusive VIP email list visit at Website: www.meskincare.online. Also, follow ME Skincare on Instagram @meskincare18

