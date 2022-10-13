The Road To Nashville Announces Winner At The Legendary Exit/In
(L-R) The Road to Nashville's Daniel Xander, BBC's Claire Simmo & Winner Edi Callier (photo credit PLA Media)
Edi Callier was selected from 11 finalists in this global music and mental health initiativeNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Road to Nashville: Liverpool International Song Contest (TRTN) is thrilled to announce its winner after the final live performances were presented at the renowned EXIT/IN on John Lennon’s birthday, Sunday, Oct. 9. Hosted by the BBC's Claire Simmo and live streamed by Music Crowns, The Road to Nashville finale was judged by a panel of legendary music industry representatives, who, after much deliberation, crowned Edi Callier as the winner of the global mental health program.
Out of over 21,400 songwriters from 31 countries, Edi wowed the judges with his original song, "Alone", which included moving lines such as, “I need someone to come and hold this heartbroken man, I need trust in an uncharted land. Oh, someone please help me to understand why I feel so alone again.”
“It means so much to me to be able to be a part of The Road to Nashville, especially because it's something bigger than just me and more than what the song meant when I put pen to pad,” said Callier. “Now, my song is in a place where it can actually do some good. I’m not used to winning yet, and so this is a new, wonderful feeling. It’s pretty great.”
"We have made history with these eleven finalists who were chosen from among 31 countries. All incredibly talented, but what a fantastic winner we have in Edi Callier, especially after he lost his loved one," said Dr. Shamender Talwar and Daniel Xander, trustees of TUFF. "Very proud to say The Road To Nashville global mental health project from Liverpool, UK has become the largest songwriting contest in the world."
Flying in from Los Angeles, California, Edi Callier is a recording artist, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer originally from Portland, Oregon. Inspired by the likes of Prince, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, EWF, Aerosmith & Nirvana, Edi’s roots playing and singing alongside his father in the church at a young age led him to the city of Atlanta where he rapidly made a name for himself. He built a following through his genre-bending brand of music, commanding stage presence, extraordinary musicianship, and his distinguishably smooth yet passionate vocals. A former contestant on FOX Television's The Four, Edi Callier and his music can best be described as an eclectic blend of soul, funk, rock, pop, R&B and jazz with international flare.
“I am thrilled to have served as a judge for the finale of The Road To Nashville with other music industry powerhouses. I was truly impressed by the raw talent the contestants brought to this competition, as well as the genuine camaraderie displayed backstage,” said Pamela Lewis FRSA, Founder of PLA Media. “Edi wrote a phenomenal song that touched us all, and we were happy to present him with the Mic of Unity to honor his accomplishment.”
The judging panel for The Road to Nashville included Gary Morris (Grammy, ACM and CMA award winning singer/songwriter, Broadway star), Jeff Cohen (six-time BMI Award-winning Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, publisher), Pamela Lewis (Owner of PLA Media: Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, CMA’s “Artist Manager of the Year,” MTV launch team), Tim Wipperman (Managing Director of ONErpm) and Regie Hamm (Five-time SESAC “Writer of the Year”).
Throughout the process, The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF), co-organizers of The Road to Nashville, worked to connect artists worldwide with the mental health services they need. TUFF is providing continued access to complimentary counseling services for the 3,600 participants who opted into the free program.
The 2022 Road to Nashville finalists included:
Ammon & Liahona Olayan – Salt Lake residents from Hawaii
Liz Beatty & Nate Strasser – Brentwood, TN
Edi Callier – Los Angeles, CA
Alex Boye – London, UK
Charles Cleyn – Canada
Twayne – Newscastle, UK
Sean Kennedy – Nashville resident from Scotland
Abi Muir – Australia
Jennifer Sanon – Miami, FL (SAE Student)
Skinny Living – trio from Ireland
Neeve Zahra – Manchester, UK
The Road to Nashville partnered with the following to support the program and its contestants:
Liverpool City Council
Metropolitan Government of Nashville & Davidson County
Visit Music City
Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum
Country Music Association
Music Crowns
Exit/In
BMI
SAE Institute
The Cavern Club Liverpool
Middle Tennessee State University
BBC
Porter's Call
Gaylord Opryland Hotels
Hampton Inn & Suites Nashville Downtown Capitol View
Virgin Hotels
The Road To Nashville closed with a celebratory reception at the British Consulate in Nashville on World Mental Health Day (Monday, Oct. 10). At this event, the Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson and Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood joined hands in solidarity for the continued support and efforts of TRTN mission and its talented finalists.
About The Road to Nashville - Liverpool International Song Contest
The Road to Nashville 2022 was birthed from the 2020/21 Liverpool International Song Contest, aimed at tackling mental illness discrimination and stigma specifically tailored towards those in the creative sector. Created by TUFF (The Unity of Faiths Foundation) and backed by both the Nashville Metro City Council and the Liverpool City Council, the 2022 Road to Nashville Contest started with the global #KIND20 campaign. During the pandemic, TUFF’s global #KIND20 campaign demonstrated a way to promote social integration and reached a staggering 6.7 million people worldwide. From here, the Road to Nashville – Liverpool International Song Contest expanded to address TUFF’s wider goals of empowering young people and promoting acceptance, equality and respect for other cultures.
Participants in the 2020/21 competition were invited to attend 23 workshops across the Liverpool City region delivered by TUFFs Music division and led by TUFFs co-founders Anna Prior & Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA (renowned social psychologist) and Liverpool based producer Daniel Xander BSc MA (TUFFs Head of Music). These workshops provided education in music and production as well as one-to-one counseling with professional mental health practitioners. In addition to the thousands who attended the in-person workshops, TUFF also provided an online version for those unable to attend due to COVID-19, medical and/or mental health reasons. The 2022 Road to Nashville contest provides the same support for musicians and songwriters who sign up for free mental health services and is providing free of charge mental health and/or professional life coaching services for over 3,600 global participants to date. Each musician requesting counseling receives a minimum of three complimentary sessions valued at $250 a session.
About TUFF - the co-organizer
The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) is a British secular charitable organization working in four continents. TUFF bridges community sectors, organizations and government by rebuilding social integration and global community cohesion. TUFF empowers youth through participation in sports, music and science, as well as teaching education in human values such individual liberty, gender equality and respect for other cultures. TUFF was established in 2011 and has the support and acknowledgments of many dignitaries including H.H Pope Francis, H.M the Queen, and President Barack Obama to name a few. The ultimate goal is to share kindness and facilitate the integration and empowerment of those people who do not have a voice, due to numerous challenges and obstacles they face in their daily lives.
