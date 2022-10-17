International Concert Violin Soloist Returns to South Jersey

International Violin Sensation Stefan Jackiw returns to South Jersey to kick off the 40th Anniversary of the Bay Atlantic Symphony.

Bay Atlantic Symphony Kicks Off 40th Anniversary Season

In this 40th Anniversary concert season we give voice to dilemmas and challenges that are nonetheless so specific to our time; and in each program we return with powerful, affirming responses.” — Music Director and Maestro Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International violin sensation Stefan Jackiw returns to South Jersey to kick off Bay Atlantic’s 40th anniversary season with a sensational solo performance of Benjamin Britten's Violin Concerto, Op. 15 with a full orchestra. The Concert also includes Jean Sibelius’ shimmering Symphony No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 82, a symphony in three movements. This is the first of a five-concert season celebrating Bay Atlantic’s 40th Anniversary and the 25th anniversary of Maestro and Music Director Jed Gaylin.

Performances take place at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan University Cumberland Campus in Vineland at 3 pm on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 at 2 pm.

Jackiw is one of America’s foremost violinists, captivating audiences with playing that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique. He has appeared as soloist with the Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco symphony orchestras. He will also perform Britten's Violin Concerto with the Cleveland Orchestra this season.

Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin said "I think of this 40th Anniversary concert season as "Questions and Responses," where we give voice to sempiternal dilemmas and challenges that are nonetheless so specific to our time; and in each program we return with powerful, affirming responses."

Robert Dragotta of Bridgeton, NJ is the new president of the Bay Atlantic Symphony Board of Trustees. He has been engaged with the Symphony in various ways for much of its history. A Cumberland County native, the longtime producer of Broadway and Atlantic City entertainment and national advertising, brings energy and community commitment to his new Board post. He has a special personal interest in youth music education opportunities in schools and also wants to build the Symphony's visibility.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Woodruff Energy. For more information about Bay Atlantic Symphony, visit bayatlanticsymphony.org.