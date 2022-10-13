Dallas ISD's Moseley Elementary Students Plant Trees from Texas Trees Foundation

Texas Trees Foundation led the planting of 88 trees around Dallas ISD's Nancy Moseley Elementary as part of the organization’s Cool Schools program

Students, faculty, and volunteers got dirt on their hands at Nancy Moseley Elementary School today, as they worked together to plant 88 trees around campus. The event was led by the Texas Trees Foundation and its Cool Schools program which aims to grow appreciation for the natural environment through the creation of outdoor experiential learning and play.

During the planting, students and teachers teamed up with staff from Texas Trees Foundation to install previously potted trees around campus, while receiving guidance and education on the benefits of trees and urban forestry. As a Cool School Neighborhood Park, Moseley Elementary also received a new outdoor classroom, custom playground, seating and walking trail which is available to the public after school hours and on the weekends.

“We are excited about all the amenities we were able to bring to Dallas ISD's Moseley Elementary, and are so appreciative of Principal Derrick’s guidance and support along the way,” said Samantha Bradley, Cool Schools Program Manager for the Texas Trees Foundation.

Launched in 2015, Texas Trees Foundation’s Cool Schools program is specifically designed to provide green strategies at identified Dallas ISD schools. In partnership with local funders and supporters, the Cool Schools program works to plant trees at Dallas ISD schools to increase the local tree canopy to 30%. As of 2019, the average tree canopy around Dallas ISD schools was 7% -- making for hotter play and learning areas for students.

Trees cool the surfaces of its surrounding environment through shading and offers additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. The benefits of tree planting can be as high as 15°F of cooling in some areas on hot summer days.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its Cool Schools program, visit www.texastrees.org. You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at www.instagram.com/texastreesfoundation, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/texastrees, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/texas_trees.

About Texas Trees Foundation

The Texas Trees Foundation serves as a catalyst in creating a new green legacy for North Texas through the transformation of outdoor spaces and by providing education on the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits provided through urban forestry. The mission of the Texas Trees Foundation is to preserve, beautify, and expand public natural green spaces through the improvement of landscaping and tree planting. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs, visit www.texastrees.org.

