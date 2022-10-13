Experience Company INSIDERS & Manhead Merch Create The Panic! At The Disco Airstream Activation #VIVALASAIRSTREAM
On Site Activation Enables Fans To Up Their Overall Concert Experience With Exclusive Merch and Social Media Opportunities At All Upcoming ShowsLOS ANGELES, CA, U.S.A., October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Cohen, President of Insiders, and Chris Cornell, President of Manhead Merch, have partnered to create a new mode of fan immersion. Their first project together is Panic! At The Disco’s VIVA LAS AIRSTREAM. The airstream activation debuted on September 8th at The Moody Center in Austin, TX and is available at all of the band’s upcoming tour dates.
In producing the concept, Insiders and Manhead worked with the band to mirror the creative from Panic’s latest album Viva Las Vengeance and made two photo stations along with vintage items for fan engagement all inspired by visuals around the album.
In addition, fans have access to exclusive merchandise when visiting the Airstream that includes a tie dye t-shirt and bucket hat. Hunter Moreno served as Creative Director for the project which has already given thousands of visitors the ultimate Panic! experience, which does not require any sort of purchase to be a part of.
“It has been fun to watch fans incorporate the Panic! At The Disco Airstream into their concert experience. We are having a lot of people show up early at the venues to take photos, socialize, buy merch, and share their personal experience on social media. This is proving to be a great marketing tool for the band as well as a proof-of-concept for other artists on how they can engage with their fans in today’s new touring world.” David Cohen, President, Insiders.
Adds Chris Cornell, President, Manhead: “By launching the Airstream we wanted to give fans more than a typical concert merchandise experience and a cool way to integrate and elevate a fan’s concert night out while attending a Panic! At The Disco show.”
“We loved the idea of giving our fans something special on tour and knew this concept would work. I am happy that everyone is engaged and enjoying the experience.” Scott Nagelberg, Crush Music, Manager, Panic! At The Disco.
About Insiders
Insiders was launched in 2021 and produces experiences for fans and artists to connect in unique settings at music venues and events around the world. The team focuses on creating events that are fun, on brand and elevate the average concert experience. Insiders is run by David Cohen and based in Los Angeles and Nashville working with clients such as Alice in Chains, JXDN, Billy Idol, Jerry Cantrell, and others.
About Manhead
Manhead is a worldwide, full-service merchandise and licensing company catering to the music and entertainment industry. With offices in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and the United Kingdom, Manhead represents the merchandising and licensing needs of over 150 high profile artists. Their services include e-commerce, creative agency services, e-commerce, tour and event merchandising and wholesale/retailing services.
Panic! At The Disco Dates With Airstream!
10.4.2022 FLA Live Arena Sunrise, FL
10.5.2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
10.7.2022 Gas South Arena Duluth, GA
10.8.2022 Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
10.9.2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
10.11.2022 Ball Arena Denver, CO
10.13. 2022 Vivant Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
10.15.2022 Moda Center Portland, OR
10.16.2022 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
10. 19.2022 Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
10.21.2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
10.23.2022 Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
10.25.2022 Chase Center San Francisco, CA
10.28.2022 United Center Chicago, IL
