The Foxworth Theory Interviews Grammy Museum Artist Relations Director Mark Conklin (10/13 & 10/18)

Eugenia Foxworth (r) with Mark Conklin, GRAMMY Museum

The Foxworth Theory podcast can be seen Tues. & Thurs. at 9 pm ET on its YouTube Channel

NEWARK, NJ, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth is on location as she’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society.

On Thursday, October 13th and Tuesday, October 18th at 9 pm, The Foxworth Theory on location in Newark, NJ with Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations and Programming Director at the GRAMMY Museum, which is located in Newark. Conklin, a New Jersey native, earned much success as a Billboard-charting songwriter as well as a Nashville-based artist manager and recording artist. His role at the GRAMMY Museum is speaking with great artists across a variety of genres about the craft of songwriting and music making for the organization’s various public and online programs.

Ms. Foxworth and Mr. Conklin will discuss his beginnings as a musician, his trek from New Jersey to Nashville, the success as a songwriter and artist manager, what drove him back to music after being behind the scenes as well as his current duties with the GRAMMY Museum in Newark.

Check out the Foxworth Theory interview with Robert Kool Bell/Kool & the Gang at the GRAMMY Museum

