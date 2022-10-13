The Foxworth Theory Interviews Grammy Museum Artist Relations Director Mark Conklin (10/13 & 10/18)
NEWARK, NJ, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth is on location as she’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society.
On Thursday, October 13th and Tuesday, October 18th at 9 pm, The Foxworth Theory on location in Newark, NJ with Mark Conklin, Director of Artist Relations and Programming Director at the GRAMMY Museum, which is located in Newark. Conklin, a New Jersey native, earned much success as a Billboard-charting songwriter as well as a Nashville-based artist manager and recording artist. His role at the GRAMMY Museum is speaking with great artists across a variety of genres about the craft of songwriting and music making for the organization’s various public and online programs.
Ms. Foxworth and Mr. Conklin will discuss his beginnings as a musician, his trek from New Jersey to Nashville, the success as a songwriter and artist manager, what drove him back to music after being behind the scenes as well as his current duties with the GRAMMY Museum in Newark.
