Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Announces Kayla Zadel as Vice President of Communications

Kayla has six-plus years of social media marketing experience, which includes managing brands' reputations, content creation, building brand awareness, and SEO experience.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayla Zadel is the new Vice President of Communications for Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media.
“We are excited that such a bright and talented professional like Kayla Zadel is joining our operation,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International and InHealth Media, both based in Boca Raton, FL. “We have been working with Kayla for several years and now we decided we needed her on our team permanently.”
With a background in broadcast journalism and communications, Kayla Zadel is multifaceted in many areas, especially on-air and online.
“Kayla is a longtime lifestyle correspondent and content creator,” Gould said. “She knows how to promote brands through social media marketing and lifestyle TV reports.
“Kayla has six-plus years of social media marketing experience, which includes managing brands' reputations, content creation, building brand awareness, and SEO experience,” he added.
Gould said Nutritional Products International and its sister company, InHealth Media, have expanded its marketing strategy for its domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty clients.
Marketing is part of the services that NPI and IHM provide through Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform.
“My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform brings together the professional services brands need to expand sales or launch new products in the U.S.,” he said. “NPI and IHM provide expertise in sales, marketing, logistics, and federal regulatory compliance.”
Gould said Kayla is part of the “Evolution of Distribution” system.
“She brings her skills in digital marketing and TV promotion to our clients,” Gould said.
NPI and IHM are privately-held companies specializing in the retail distribution and marketing of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI and IHM offer a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of IHM and NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
