Rachel Alexander, CEO of Omina Technologies in McLean, Virginia, receives an InspiringFifty Belgium 2022 Award
Rachel Alexander, CEO of Omina Technologies, received the InspiringFifty Belgium 2022 Award on October 6th, 2022, recognizing her as a woman excelling in STEM.MCLEAN, VA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel Alexander, CEO of Omina Technologies, is honored to have won the “InspiringFifty” award for women in technology. Rachel is the CEO and founder of Omina Technologies, a company specializing in trustworthy, compliant artificial intelligence. Since 2016, Rachel has been an example to women entrepreneurs and women in STEM. Rachel believes representation matters and is being recognized for her example and mentorship of women in technology throughout her career.
Rachel Alexander became fascinated by the world of artificial intelligence and machine learning during her study of physics at Indiana University. Rachel founded Omina Technologies in 2016 and created a platform, Justifai, that enables business domain experts to co-create scalable, trustworthy, and regulatory-compliant AI innovations.
Rachel and Omina help digital health providers to create and implement trustworthy and compliant AI solutions using the Justifai platform. One example is when two female founders launched a digital health app to guide midlife women in coping with menopause by recommending the right content, nutrition, exercises and products. The digital health app founders were looking for a solution that would help them personalize and improve the experience of women going through menopause, all while preserving user privacy. The founders had various challenges. For one, they needed to use the women’s personal data to deliver personalized recommendations but wanted to do this in a way that respected each woman’s different willingness to share personal data. Second, since sensitive personal data would be required, it was critical to ensure compliance as their digital health app launched internationally. Lastly, the regulatory-compliant AI system needed to build trust between the different parties. The solution personalized the women’s experience by gradually collecting the most valuable personal information that women were willing to share over time as their trust increased.
Rachel is on a mission to empower these digital health founders and others to realize better health outcomes using Justifai to create privacy-preserving and compliant by design AI solutions supporting personalized health experiences. Rachel started Omina Technologies with the idea of using AI for good, she now contributes to other entrepreneurs who want to leverage technology to create sustainable health impact.
Award background:
InspiringFifty is an international project in as many as 12 countries. In each country, 50 C-level women in tech are highlighted to draw more attention to gender diversity at the top. For the second time this year, InspiringFifty BELGIUM searched for the 50 Belgian female role models.
About Omina Technologies: Omina Technologies is an artificial intelligence agency founded by Rachel Alexander in Belgium in 2016. Their AI platform, Justifai, is designed to empower business domain experts to co-create scalable, trustworthy, and regulatory compliant AI innovations and bring them to value faster and more efficiently. Omina Technologies prides itself on making AI explainable and transparent, with respect for data privacy. Omina Technologies has locations in McLean, Virginia and Antwerpen, Belgium.
