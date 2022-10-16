Holgar Swiss Timepieces to Exhibit at NYC Windup Watch Fair, October 21, 2022
Swiss Timepiece Brand Holgar will make its first appearance at the NYC Windup show, a relaxed and engaging consumer watch event which is free to the public.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s Windup Watch Show in New York City will be welcoming Holgar Swiss Timepieces as one if its new participants. The event will take place at The Altman Building, 135 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011.
“We are very excited about exhibiting at this show,” says Nas Ekangaki, Creative Director and CEO of Holgar. “We’ve heard excellent things about the event and the organizers and look forward to showing our collection to all the watch enthusiasts who will be attending.”
The Holgar brand was founded in 2020 on the belief that anyone should be able to own a high-quality Swiss-made timepiece. Dedicated to creating a limited collection of affordable timepieces while maintaining Swiss standards of watchmaking excellence, each Holgar watch is constructed using time-honored techniques of Swiss craftsmanship, for example using applied, or “appliqué” indices, which are number markers applied to the dials, rather than being painted on. Holgar cases feature 904L stainless steel plating, a high purity steel which offers superior resistance to oxidation and provides exceptional sheen and luster as compared to the 316L steel used by lower-priced watches. No more than 100 of each model are created, to assure that the watches are unique and manufactured to a high standard.
The Men’s Collection features Classic and Sport Automatic models and several Chronograph executions, featuring Swiss ETA movements Sellita SW200 in the Automatics and ETA 251.274 in the Chronographs.
The Women’s Spectrum line feature dial finishes in vibrant colors inspired by a “sunburst” pattern and likewise are constructed with applied indices and 5N IP Plated or 904L stainless steel cases. The movements are Swiss ETA F05.412.
Following the Windup Show in New York, Holgar will proceed to the microLUX 2022 Show in Austin, TX which commences on November 5.
According to Ekangaki, “As an online brand we have received numerous requests from interested consumers who wish to see our watches in person. We hope the Windup and microLUX shows will give people an opportunity to see and feel how special Holgar really is.”
Holgar Swiss Timepieces are manufactured in Bienne, Switzerland with U.S. distribution offices in Beverly Hills, California.
