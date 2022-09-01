Holgar Swiss Luxury Timepieces - About the Brand
EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO and Creative Director Nas Ekangaki established the upscale Swiss watch company Holgar in 2021. After years of working in the luxury industry, Ekangaki decided to strike out on his own and found Holgar, a company dedicated to developing a limited selection of affordably priced watches while upholding Swiss standards of watchmaking quality. Holgar's mission is to increase the accessibility of Swiss watches.
Owning a high-quality Swiss watch remained a pipe dream for many due to the scarcity of fashionable, well-made watches in lower price ranges. With Ekangaki’s passion to make Swiss watches more attainable, the Holgar company is dedicated to filling that market void. To produce watches that are comparable in quality and construction to those sold at far greater prices, Swiss watchmakers must use the best materials, advanced manufacturing processes, and watchmaking expertise. The firm reduces further markups by selling online, making its luxury pieces even more affordable for consumers.
Holgar Swiss believes there are many lessons to be learned from the long history of Swiss watchmaking, including the importance of beauty, quality, pride in one's work, and creative ability to produce something that will last a lifetime and is deserving of care. Holgar Swiss watches are "On Time for Life" and created with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. The brand was established with the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to a beautiful, top-notch Swiss watch.
With timeless designs, useful features, and eye-catching materials and finishes, Holgar watches are both fashionable and timeless. Some examples include applied watch hands, sapphire crystals, logo-stamped crowns, date windows, chronograph counters, and guilloché and mother-of-pearl dials. Each Holgar watch also has the company's signature case design, which is made of premium metal alloy only the best watchmakers in the world use: 5N IP Plated or 904L stainless steel.
The Chronographs, Sport Automatics, and Classic Automatic models in the Men's collection all have clean, assertive lines that are complemented by polished indexes for the sport range or sublimated by classy Roman numerals for the classic range. The guilloché texture that runs throughout the collection serves as its unifying element. Holgar is also proud of its vibrant women’s line, the Spectrum Collection. The brand has adopted a stylish and modern style for these pieces, playing the ultra-feminine card. These pieces include dials completed with a "sunburst" method, whose reflections alter depending on the owner's motions, or dials with a stunning mother-of-pearl look.
Each watch is made and assembled by Holgar in Bienne, Switzerland. To uphold its high standards and guarantee uniqueness, the company produces no more than 1,500 numbered timepieces annually, with no more than 100 pieces each model. Holgar Swiss luxury watches provide you the greatest luxury Swiss watches at the best prices by incorporating contemporary colors and creative designs to suit today's lifestyles. They are made to be worn and valued every day.
Nasungu Ekangaki
Owning a high-quality Swiss watch remained a pipe dream for many due to the scarcity of fashionable, well-made watches in lower price ranges. With Ekangaki’s passion to make Swiss watches more attainable, the Holgar company is dedicated to filling that market void. To produce watches that are comparable in quality and construction to those sold at far greater prices, Swiss watchmakers must use the best materials, advanced manufacturing processes, and watchmaking expertise. The firm reduces further markups by selling online, making its luxury pieces even more affordable for consumers.
Holgar Swiss believes there are many lessons to be learned from the long history of Swiss watchmaking, including the importance of beauty, quality, pride in one's work, and creative ability to produce something that will last a lifetime and is deserving of care. Holgar Swiss watches are "On Time for Life" and created with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. The brand was established with the idea that everyone, everywhere should have access to a beautiful, top-notch Swiss watch.
With timeless designs, useful features, and eye-catching materials and finishes, Holgar watches are both fashionable and timeless. Some examples include applied watch hands, sapphire crystals, logo-stamped crowns, date windows, chronograph counters, and guilloché and mother-of-pearl dials. Each Holgar watch also has the company's signature case design, which is made of premium metal alloy only the best watchmakers in the world use: 5N IP Plated or 904L stainless steel.
The Chronographs, Sport Automatics, and Classic Automatic models in the Men's collection all have clean, assertive lines that are complemented by polished indexes for the sport range or sublimated by classy Roman numerals for the classic range. The guilloché texture that runs throughout the collection serves as its unifying element. Holgar is also proud of its vibrant women’s line, the Spectrum Collection. The brand has adopted a stylish and modern style for these pieces, playing the ultra-feminine card. These pieces include dials completed with a "sunburst" method, whose reflections alter depending on the owner's motions, or dials with a stunning mother-of-pearl look.
Each watch is made and assembled by Holgar in Bienne, Switzerland. To uphold its high standards and guarantee uniqueness, the company produces no more than 1,500 numbered timepieces annually, with no more than 100 pieces each model. Holgar Swiss luxury watches provide you the greatest luxury Swiss watches at the best prices by incorporating contemporary colors and creative designs to suit today's lifestyles. They are made to be worn and valued every day.
Nasungu Ekangaki
Holgar Swiss Watches
+1 949-636-5018
marketing@holgarswiss.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other