Holgar Swiss Timepieces Welcomes Veteran Watch Executive Steve Hitter
Steve Hitter is new Chairman of the Board of Swiss watch brand HolgarBEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss watch brand Holgar has the pleasure of announcing the appointment of Steve Hitter as Chairman of the Board of Holgar Swiss Timepieces, USA.
Born in Germany, Steve grew up in Los Angeles, California and began his career as a Magazine Art Director at Petersen Publishing.
From there he transitioned to the advertising industry, first as an Art Director and then as a Creative Director. In 1976 he began his own advertising and design firm. Clients included the Los Angeles Rams, Carroll Shelby Texas Chili, and fashion and jewelry brands Cole of California, Chatham Created Gems, Oroamerica, Gucci Timepieces and the Gucci and Lanvin Boutiques on Rodeo Drive.
In 1985, Steve joined Gucci Timepieces as Advertising Director, and was appointed Chief Marketing Officer in 1988. Three years later, Steve and his family moved to Switzerland when he became President of Gucci Timepieces in Bienne, overseeing the growth of the company to sales of over 1 million units per year.
After moving back to Los Angeles, Steve joined the family Real Estate business and is now the CEO and Managing Partner as well as President of the Hitter Family Foundation. While managing these responsibilities, he has always found time to remain involved and interested in the world of watches and fashion.
“I feel privileged and excited to have Steve Hitter join the Holgar team,” says Nas Ekangaki, Creative Director and CEO of Holgar. “I am fortunate to have known Steve personally and professionally for many years and know that his insights and experience will contribute greatly to our growth.”
Steve has served as Chairman of the Board of Governors at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is on the Leadership Cabinet. He is also on the American Board of Sheba Medical Center in Israel and a Trustee of the ArtCenter College of Design.
