Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,360 in the last 365 days.

Holgar Swiss Timepieces Welcomes Veteran Watch Executive Steve Hitter

Steve Hitter Chairman of the Board Holgar Swiss Watches

Steve Hitter joins Holgar Swiss Timepieces

Steve Hitter is new Chairman of the Board of Swiss watch brand Holgar

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss watch brand Holgar has the pleasure of announcing the appointment of Steve Hitter as Chairman of the Board of Holgar Swiss Timepieces, USA.

Born in Germany, Steve grew up in Los Angeles, California and began his career as a Magazine Art Director at Petersen Publishing.  

From there he transitioned to the advertising industry, first as an Art Director and then as a Creative Director. In 1976 he began his own advertising and design firm. Clients included the Los Angeles Rams, Carroll Shelby Texas Chili, and fashion and jewelry brands Cole of California, Chatham Created Gems, Oroamerica, Gucci Timepieces and the Gucci and Lanvin Boutiques on Rodeo Drive.  

In 1985, Steve joined Gucci Timepieces as Advertising Director, and was appointed Chief Marketing Officer in 1988. Three years later, Steve and his family moved to Switzerland when he became President of Gucci Timepieces in Bienne, overseeing the growth of the company to sales of over 1 million units per year.  

After moving back to Los Angeles, Steve joined the family Real Estate business and is now the CEO and Managing Partner as well as President of the Hitter Family Foundation. While managing these responsibilities, he has always found time to remain involved and interested in the world of watches and fashion.

“I feel privileged and excited to have Steve Hitter join the Holgar team,” says Nas Ekangaki, Creative Director and CEO of Holgar. “I am fortunate to have known Steve personally and professionally for many years and know that his insights and experience will contribute greatly to our growth.”

Steve has served as Chairman of the Board of Governors at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and is on the Leadership Cabinet. He is also on the American Board of Sheba Medical Center in Israel and a Trustee of the ArtCenter College of Design. 

D. Yeh
Holgar Swiss Timepieces AG
+1 949-636-5018
email us here

You just read:

Holgar Swiss Timepieces Welcomes Veteran Watch Executive Steve Hitter

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.