RegDOX Solutions is Launching a New and Improved Website

RegDOX Solutions is excited to announce the launching of its brand-new website, along with a sneak peek at an even more exciting announcement yet to come...

RegDOX Solutions is a name you don’t want to forget. As the most capable solution within the sphere of government compliance, RegDOX Solutions has a much higher bar set for the needs of its clients. Bolstering the most feature rich robust solution in the industry, RegDOX® is looking to establish itself as the obvious answer for countless enterprises. RegDOX Solution’s innovation within a tedious market of reselling and half-providing looks to refresh the industry with an incredibly capable and redefining technology.

Every organization in the world handles sensitive information, from financial, to technical, to military. Protecting this information is essential, both by the company’s standards and especially by the Government’s. But further than this, collaboration involving this information is a necessity. People need to communicate securely. They need to edit these documents and share them internally while seamlessly remaining compliant and secure. These needs are instrumental in the operations of every corporation, as they provide the optimization of secure and compliant collaboration. These needs are what RegDOX® serves to meet.

RegDOX® has been compared as merely an equal or equivalent solution to those offered by other vendors that only provide secured storage or encrypted emails — or a combination of those two features. This is simply not the case.

Instead, RegDOX® has taken confidential online file storage and collaboration far beyond those services that are constrained by legacy technologies, solutions, and thinking. In doing so, RegDOX provides a unique service that other solutions providers are nowhere near matching.

Certainly, there are more features, more tools, more security, more effective collaboration, and a higher level of compliance with RegDOX®. But RegDOX®’s superiority goes far beyond those advantages alone because its unmatched benefits are enabled by an architecture that facilitates seamless security, collaboration, and integration with third-party editing software.

If you are considering an outside vendor to replace or enhance your online file security, RegDOX® is in a league of its own. Pick any metric on which RegDOX® and its competitors should be measured, and you will find RegDOX® to be the best in every instance.

And all you need to do to get the best is to let us confirm this.

But this is not enough, as greatness cannot be sustained through stagnation. There must always be changes and improvements. We must continue to strive for innovation.

Which leads us to the reason of today’s announcement. In the first step of many towards this goal, RegDOX Solutions is launching a new, reinvented website. With far better navigability and much more updated and accessible information. This first development is the foundation on which the others will be built as we promise to continue proving and providing our exceptional and superior product.

Such developments are coming soon as we look to introduce a brand new, groundbreaking solution in the coming weeks…

