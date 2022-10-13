Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - October 13, 2022
Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Top news this week has the Canadian Construction Association opening up nominations for the 2022 CCA awards. CCA’s National Awards recognize individuals, organizations and projects that promote and enhance the Canadian construction industry in nine different categories. The awards program is open to all relevant CCA member organizations and individuals who meet the requirements of each award, regardless of organization size or project scope. The submission deadline for the 2022 CCA awards is November 28, 2022.
The Royal Architecture Institute of Canada also has opened its call for submissions for its slate of annual awards. The RAIC Gold Medal, the Architectural Practice Award and the Emerging Architectural Practice award will be joined by three revamped awards previously under the biannual Awards of Excellence banner. The deadline for submission is on December 15th.
More content shares from members include:
• Kee Safety Ltd - How to Provide a Framework for Fall Protection in the Construction Industry
• tcgpr - Over $170,000 Raised for MS Research at 1st Annual Stateview Homes Golf Tournament
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Solicits Public Comments for 2023 WE•Stand, 2024 USHGC, USPSHTC
• Graham Construction - Graham’s 5/5/5 Moving for Mental Health run raised over $290,000 for mental health
• Timescapes Canada - Timescapes & Mattamy Homes case study
• Bridgit - RFI vs RFP vs RFQ: what’s the difference?
• Skyline Group - Choosing the Right Base Plate for Your Rooftop Guardrail System
• Bodaq | Nelcos Distribution - BODAQ at IDS Vancouver 2022 | Interior Design Show
• Nesbitt Training - When the average one leaves
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Compact construction equipment takes the electric lead
• OnTraccr Technologies - How to Choose the Right Project: A Step-by-Step Guide
• Corecon Technologies - Corecon now Offers OCR with Document AI Functionality to Quickly Convert Vendor Invoices to Bills
• STACK Construction Technologies - Customize Your Construction Management Process with Kanban Boards
• Procore Technologies - Celebrating World Mental Health Day by Highlighting Scott Construction
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Membership Benefits