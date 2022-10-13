Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,055 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,138 in the last 365 days.

News release inmate at Southern State Correctional Center charged with assaulting Correctional Officers

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                     

STATION:   VSP BCI Troop B East Westminster                          

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10-3-22 7 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Assaulting Protected Professionals (Correctional Officers)

 

ACCUSED: Edward Dodge                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SSCC inmate

 

VICTIM: SSCC Correctional Officers Colton LeBel, Bradley Lowell-Raymond, Ranford Watson

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police received a referral from staff at the Southern State Correctional Center, requesting an investigation into the actions of Edward Dodge on 10-3-2022.  It was determined that Dodge refused orders by Correctional Officers (COs) when told to move from one cell / unit to another.  Dodge became violent and threatening, causing COs to restrain him.  During this restraint, Dodge bit 2 COs and kicked another.  Some COs involved received minor injuries. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-22-22 8 AM            

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Remains incarcerated.  No additional bail set for this new offense.  No mug shot available. 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

You just read:

News release inmate at Southern State Correctional Center charged with assaulting Correctional Officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.