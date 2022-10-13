News release inmate at Southern State Correctional Center charged with assaulting Correctional Officers
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP BCI Troop B East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 10-3-22 7 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center
VIOLATION: Assaulting Protected Professionals (Correctional Officers)
ACCUSED: Edward Dodge
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SSCC inmate
VICTIM: SSCC Correctional Officers Colton LeBel, Bradley Lowell-Raymond, Ranford Watson
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police received a referral from staff at the Southern State Correctional Center, requesting an investigation into the actions of Edward Dodge on 10-3-2022. It was determined that Dodge refused orders by Correctional Officers (COs) when told to move from one cell / unit to another. Dodge became violent and threatening, causing COs to restrain him. During this restraint, Dodge bit 2 COs and kicked another. Some COs involved received minor injuries.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-22-22 8 AM
COURT: Windsor Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Remains incarcerated. No additional bail set for this new offense. No mug shot available.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690