News release inmate at Southern State Correctional Center charged with assaulting Correctional Officers

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP BCI Troop B East Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 10-3-22 7 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center

VIOLATION: Assaulting Protected Professionals (Correctional Officers)

ACCUSED: Edward Dodge

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: SSCC inmate

VICTIM: SSCC Correctional Officers Colton LeBel, Bradley Lowell-Raymond, Ranford Watson

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a referral from staff at the Southern State Correctional Center, requesting an investigation into the actions of Edward Dodge on 10-3-2022. It was determined that Dodge refused orders by Correctional Officers (COs) when told to move from one cell / unit to another. Dodge became violent and threatening, causing COs to restrain him. During this restraint, Dodge bit 2 COs and kicked another. Some COs involved received minor injuries.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-22-22 8 AM

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Remains incarcerated. No additional bail set for this new offense. No mug shot available.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690