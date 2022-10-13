ALEXIS COGUL, THE CATALANIAN ARCHITECH TRANSFORMING MIAMI

La Casa B&B Italia Venetian Islands Miami La Casa B&B Italia Venetian Islands Miami Cogul A

Alexis Cogul presents La Casa B&B Italia and the Collector Lounge space, this last one in the famous Design Miami at Art Basel 2022

I identify myself as a provocateur. If my design projects generate a reaction in people, it’s because I achieved my goal” — Alexis Cogul

MIAMI, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alexis Cogul winner of the Interior Design Magazine Award presents La Casa B&B Italia and the Collector Lounge space, this last one in the famous Design Miami at Art Basel 2022. Miami is the perfect place to host two of Cogul’s iconic projects, a young city in process of growing in architectural innovation, and a young architect whose studios in Coconut Grove and Barcelona fuse his arts by bringing the European sensibility to a diverse view of a tropical city.

Cogul mixes multiple views in design and architecture and has become a convincing voice in the field of architecture and international design worldwide. Evidence of his magnificent work are the Dior Café in Miami’s Design District, the Silverspot Cinema, and the Brickell Flatiron penthouse, together with outstanding projects such as the Casa U, nominated for the American Architecture Award, or Villa M house located in flavorful Miami Beach.

Cogul’s creativity does not stop and this year he presents two outstanding projects: La Casa B&B Italia (winner of several awards such as the Interior Design Magazine Award) and the second, in the process of creation, which is the Collector Lounge space, located in the famous Design Miami at Art Basel 2022.

Cogul works with materials, light and space. At La Casa B&B Italia he tells a story involving light, love, and creativity. In his own words he says: “La Casa is born from the desire to build a home for a lifetime, and from a water mark drafting the dark from the bright, where light travels where it moves, where it changes”. His team and himself are inspired by the constant sociopolitical evolution found in habitats which takes them to consider architecture as a continuous mutation.

His vocation and interest were born with his closeness to one of his grandparents who built furniture and with whom he had the opportunity to experiment with materials and construction processes. Cogul studied at Cataluña’s International University and had the opportunity to work alongside veteran Catalan architects, and his architecture shows that blend of Hispanic inheritance and the modern chic view of 21st-century Miami.

Cogul says: “I identify myself as a provocateur. If my design projects generate a reaction in people, it’s because I achieved my goal”. This is made evident at La Casa B&B’ and his idea that Chakras are the concentrated energy centers of the body. In this case, seven different Chakra colors bathe the inner garden throughout curve glass and its colored fins. His creation gives life to an intended secluded meditation garden, where the organic curved central courtyard has been designed to distress and become the energy center of the house overlooking to a manicured south meditation private garden. Cogul’s passion, vision, creativity, and experience are marking the new trend of a new canvas for Miami that involves fashion, love, inner self, and diversity.