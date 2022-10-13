Introducing the New Ultrasoft Front Closure Bra
Knix launches the Ultra Soft Front Closure Bra to help those recovering from physical traumasNEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global intimate apparel brand Knix is excited to announce the release of the Ultra Soft Front Closure Bra in support of a growing need for an everyday bra that will support those on a physical recovery journey.
A good bra is a staple for everyone. But those going through recovery have a unique set of needs (comfort, functionality, affordability, style) that haven’t traditionally been reflected in the intimates they’re shopping for. Through a collaborative effort alongside Colleen Strong and a number of other physical trauma survivors, Knix has specifically designed the Ultra Soft Front Closure bra to champion those looking for physical support throughout any part of the post-surgical process.
“As a breast cancer survivor, I've had multiple surgeries that included a lumpectomy, double mastectomy, reconstruction, and implant removal. Through all of that, I struggled to find a bra that provided support without adding to my discomfort. And forget about looking good!” said Colleen Strong. “When Knix approached me, alongside other physical trauma survivors, to provide deeper insights into creating the Ultra Soft Front Closure bra, I felt a sense of relief that a brand I love and trust was committed to filling this void in the intimate apparel industry.”
Through feedback and wear tests by real people on their recovery journey, Knix applied these insights to ensure functionality and comfort through the following:
Front closure for easy on and off and adjustable back straps
Prosthetic-friendly cup opening and removable cups to accommodate prosthetic breasts
Made of rayon from bamboos, which is super soft on stitches and scars
Seamless construction that adapts to your body shape for a super comfortable fit
The Ultra Soft Front Closure Bra launches on October 13th, 2022 and retails for $68 CAD/ $52 USD. The bras are available in sizes XS - XXXL in black and bisque.
To view Ultra Soft Front Closure Bra please click here.
Contact Information: Knix Media Relations - Press@knix.com
