Knix Introduces the Most Comfortable Bra Ever
The Revolution BraNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global intimate apparel brand Knix, is excited to announce the launch of the Revolution Bra, a perfect combination of innovative technology and practicality, making this the newest and most comfortable staple in anyone’s wardrobe.
For years, Knix has been empowering people everywhere to live unapologetically free by designing products that make them feel comfortable in their own skin. As a pioneer in leakproof underwear and creating the best wireless bras on the market, Knix has taken all the research and customer feedback to heart in creating the Revolution Bra, the newest breakthrough in bra technology. After three years of development and over 1,500 hours of wear testing, the Revolution Bra cracks the code on being a bra that people will love wearing all day long without sacrificing comfort, support or aesthetic.
The Revolution Bra is a wireless bra designed with removable cups that are soft, light, and teardrop shaped to mold to the breast more naturally. This fresh, buttery soft, and low cut new silhouette for Knix, exudes sexiness and comfort. The Revolution Bra also includes the following key components that make it a true game changer:
All-new Integra™ wireless support system: 3D technology inside the front straps, middle front underband bust points and side cup sling which provides good support for ALL cup sizes.
BeyondSmooth™ fabric: The material is buttery soft and has a 4-way stretch that molds to your body. Technical Bonding made with silicone and a stretchy cup, the technical bonding used is super smooth and seamless, making it easy to wear under anything.
The Revolution Bra launches on September 29, 2022 and retails for $70 CAD/ $58 USD. The bras are available in regular, plus and plus plus cups (A - H cup) in an assortment of 10 colors at knix.ca / knix.com and in Knix retail locations.
