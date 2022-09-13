Submit Release
From Social Media to an IRL Friendship and Collaboration

Knix and Sarah Landry (@TheBirdsPapaya) celebrate their friendship and fourth collaboration through the launch of The Bird’s Papaya Sculpt legging

The release of The Bird’s Papaya legging is an absolute dream come true, and I can’t wait for consumers to test out the leggings and not only look but most importantly feel confident in their bodies.”
— Sarah Landry
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global intimates and apparel brand Knix is excited to announce the launch of the new and improved The Bird’s Papaya Sculpt legging, which continues to highlight the brand’s friendship and partnership with Sarah Landry.

Knix and Sarah’s relationship started in 2017 when Sarah tagged Knix in social media content. Impressed and inspired by Sarah’s authenticity and openness, Knix Founder, JoannaGriffiths reached out via a DM. A year later, Sarah would star in a Knix campaign. From there, the relationship took off. She became Knix’s first brand ambassador, and in October 2020, Knix and Sarah partnered to release the Papaya Box. The release of the Papaya Box garnered a waitlist of thirty thousand customers and sold out in 27 minutes - making it one of the fastest-selling products in Knix history.

“I’ve always used my platform to create content about self-acceptance and confidence in your everyday life,” says Sarah Landry. “Looking back, I never thought tagging Knix in my content would lead to a long-term friendship and continued collaboration with a brand I admire. The release of The Bird’s Papaya legging is an absolute dream come true, and I can’t wait for consumers to test out the leggings and not only look but most importantly feel confident in their bodies.”

The new and improved Bird’s Papaya Sculpt legging is available in the fan-favorite shiny-coated black colorway and new innovations include:
Bonded panels cupping the rear, creating lift and shape
Bonded panel at the waistband for compression around the waist, with the same ultra-high rise fit

The Bird’s Papaya Sculpt leggings launch on September 13th, 2022 and retail for $98 CAD/ $80 USD. The leggings are available in sizes XS - XXXXL at knix.ca / knix.com and in Knix retail locations.

To view The Bird’s Papaya leggings please click here.

Knix Media Relations
Knix
press@knix.com

