Soiltech Wireless “Pops the Hood” on Plans for Farmer-Led Sustainability
Ehsan Soltan, CEO of Soiltech Wireless, joined a panel this week to introduce the crowd of ag innovators to our vision for the future of sustainability.
We envision a future where sustainable agriculture is synonymous with long-term farm profitability.”RUPERT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ehsan Soltan, CEO of Soiltech Wireless, the leader in full-cycle traceability for agriculture, joined a panel at Silicon Valley AgTech this week to introduce the crowd of agricultural innovators to our vision for the future of sustainability and traceability for farmers and their partners.
— Ehsan Soltan, CEO of Soiltech Wireless
“We envision a future where sustainable agriculture is synonymous with long-term farm profitability,” said Soltan. “We need to articulate clear benefits for farmers if they adopt more sustainable practices, we have to give them a stake in the future, and sustainability needs to begin with consistent profitability.”
We have built a solution that makes this future achievable by equipping farmers with technology that helps them monitor their entire agricultural supply chain - from soil to storage.
“To create a truly sustainable future for agriculture, we need to make sure that the technology being leveraged is more accessible and usable for the farmers who are working hard to grow the products we all rely on everyday. This technology can play a huge role in helping us become more sustainable, but it's essential that it is easy for farmers to use and reasonably priced. If adoption and change are indeed our goals, then we need to make these things as easy to use as possible,” continued Soltan.
While we hear many people advocating for the climate crying out against the agricultural industry and farmers, the reality is that there is no profession as devoted to sustainability as farming.
“The legacy of the family farm is practically encoded in the DNA of farmers,” said Soltan. “‘Leave it better than you found it’ has been at the heart of the profession for generations, and now we need to tap into that ancient wisdom and work alongside farmers if we are going to succeed.”
In an effort to work alongside farmers, we have built the Soiltech solution to be the first fully integrated soil-to-storage analysis tool. It begins with the sensor delivering data through the entire crop and product supply chain - from the soil planted as a seed to the storage facility, where it is transformed into fuel, food, or fiber.
“The breakthrough for us was when we realized that the key to unlocking sustainability was making it profitable and accessible for farmers,” said Soltan. “Our comprehensive approach, coupled with our easy-to-use solution, enables farmers and their downstream partners to be proactive about their decisions throughout a product’s lifecycle.”
The Soiltech ecosystem actively monitors real-time success factors, including soil moisture, temperature, humidity, damage, and location. These measurements provide growers, advisors, researchers, and downstream supply chain partners with critical insights that unlock real value.
“The future of sustainability and traceability is here,” Soltan said. “The door into this new future is right before us. All we need to do is use the right key - we need to give power to our nation’s producers.”
###
Unlock Your Next Insight
The Soiltech solution is the first fully integrated seed-to-shelf analysis tool, delivering full-cycle product information you can trust to increase operational efficiency and make informed management decisions across your agricultural product pipeline.
Everything begins with the Soiltech Beacon, a sensor that can be planted, harvested, and transported with crops. The sensor delivers data throughout the entire product life cycle.
The Soiltech Signal platform actively monitors real-time success factors, integrating soil moisture, temperature, humidity, crop damage, and location with a robust set of agronomic insights.
These measurements provide growers, advisors, researchers, and downstream supply chain
partners with critical insights, enabling optimal decision-making.
Soiltech has worked directly with growers and their advisors to develop a cost-effective product that provides actionable data that can now help manage workforce resources, reduce inputs and increase yields. The device arrives to users pre-calibrated and activated, so users need only to bury it under the soil.
Learn more about Soiltech Wireless.
Dan Schultz
Schultz Collaborative
+1 9523562646
email us here