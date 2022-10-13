IAOVC TO REMEMBER FOUNDER DR. MANNY ALFANO & COMMEMORATE 30th ANNIVERSARY AT ITALIAN SUNDAY DINNER
Italian Sunday Dinner remembering founder Dr. Manny Alfano and celebrating 30 years of defending Italian American heritage
IAOVC, founded in 1992 by the late Dr. Manny Alfano, to honor his legacy & mark its' 30 year mission to counter Italian American stereotyping and discriminationNORTHVALE, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias educational organization, invites everyone to remember and honor the legacy of its late founder, Dr. Manny Alfano, and to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding at a special Sunday Italian Dinner and accompanying Memorial Journal.
This special event will be held from Noon to 4 PM on Sunday, October 30th at the Hanover Manor in East Hanover, NJ. A sumptuous Italian buffet will be enjoyed by attendees in celebration of the enduring legacy of Dr. Alfano and the organization he founded 30 years ago. Commemorative ads of remembrance and respect can be printed in the Memorial Journal that will be distributed to guests as well as presented to Mrs. Patricia Alfano and the Alfano family, who will attend the event.
Paul Alongi, Chair of the Memorial Journal, stated, “This Memorial Journal will be our opportunity to express our appreciation and respect for the efforts of our dear friend and the founder of IAOVC, Manny. I urge everyone to submit your ad as soon as possible as the deadline is Monday, October 17, to allow time for the Memorial Journal to be ready by the dinner.” Ads can be submitted through the website iaovc.org or by emailing info@iaovc.org for further info.
Frank Lorenzo, Chair of the Dinner, urges all to attend this important event. He stated, “We look forward to seeing everyone on October 30th to join with us in honoring Dr. Alfano and celebrate his founding of our great organization 30 years ago. You can reserve your place at the dinner by going to our website – iaovc.org.”
IAOVC is different from all other Italian American organizations in that its sole focus and objective is to foster education to fight bias, stereotyping, and discrimination against Italian Americans. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit.
To place an ad in the Memorial Journal and to reserve your place at the Italian Sunday Dinner visit iaovc.org or email info@iaovc.org.
