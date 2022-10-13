West TN Lane Closure October 12-19, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT_REGION4_LANE_CLOSURES in the message body.

REGION 4 MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 19: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region 4 to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

District 47 - West TN – Northern

BENTON COUNTY, I-40: There will be temporary inside shoulder closures daily for geotechnical exploration in the median in on I-40 from MM 129.0 to MM 133.0.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Restrictions: Beginning July 19, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

DYER COUNTY, I-155: The resurfacing on I-155 from near the rest area to US-412 (SR 3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

Monday, October 10 through Sunday, November 6: SR 210 over SR-20 at LM 6.69 will be CLOSED for bridge repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

Beginning August 1, 2022, SR 22A in Lexington from (SR 200/22A) to (Simpson Park Road) will be closed for approximately 7 weeks. Detour routes will be posted.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 79 (SR 76) from the Carroll County line to west of Old McKenzie Highway will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



HENRY COUNTY, SR-76: The grading, drainage and paving on SIA Route from US 79 (SR 76) to Atlantic Avenue, serving Tosh Farms will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat on SR 78 from Clay Wynn Road to the Kentucky State Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



LAKE COUNTY, SR-79: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat on SR 79 from SR 181 (Great River Road) to SR 78 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 & LM 26.0 to 24.45.



Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: The southbound direction traffic will shift onto the newly constructed concrete ramp for one way traffic between LM 25.5 to LM 24.5. The northbound direction traffic will be detoured at Section Line Road (US45W) onto SR214 Kenn Tenn. Hwy. Detour routes are posted.

OBION COUNTY, SR-183: The resurfacing on SR 183 from Palestine Avenue to US 51 (SR 3) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project

WEAKLEY COUNTY, (SR-43): The resurfacing including bridge repair on 45E (SR 43) and SR 216, and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 45E (SR 43) will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CHESTER COUNTY, SR-5 (US 45):

Tuesday, October 18, 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.: There will be a temporary lane closure at log mile 8.38, log mile 8.50 and 9.36 for test operations.

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: The repair of the bridges on US 70 (SR 1) over I-40 (LM 26.89).



Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday October 19, 7:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 to allow for repairs of the SR 1 bridge over I-40 MM 66.0.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, (SR-179 and SR-222): There will be temporary daytime road closures on SR179 LM 0.00 to LM 4.27 and SR 222 LM 3.00 to LM 4.52 for full depth reclamation and paving.ONLY local traffic will be permitted.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70 (SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 19, 7:00p.m.-6:00a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures as well as intermittent ramp closures at exits 83, 85 and 87 for construction activities.

Restrictions: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound from MM 82.1-MM 88.5. The speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH through the workzone.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, October 19 through Wednesday, October 26, 7:00p.m.-6:00a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 82.0 to MM 87.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures as well as intermittent ramp closures at exits 83, 85 and 87 for construction activities.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 19, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED)

I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.

Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 19, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for SR 20 crossover work.

Restrictions: Beginning Wednesday, July 20: There will be an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3. No shoulder.



Speed limit will be reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit will be reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, October 19 through Wednesday, October 26, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED) I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.



Wednesday, October 19 through Wednesday, October 26, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent east and westbound lane closures on SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) from north of the Exit 79 interchange to south of the Exit 79 interchange for SR 20 crossover work.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I-40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, October 12 through Thursday, October 19, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. Speed limit has been reduced to 60 MPH.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-18: The resurfacing on SR 18 from near Meridian Creek to US 45 (SR 5) may cause possible daytime temporary lane closures. Motorist should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The intersection improvements on US 45 (SR 5, General Marcus J. Wright Memorial Highway) at Buena Vista Road in Bethel Springs, including grading, drainage, signals and paving may cause temporary lane closures. The speed limit has been reduced from 65 MPH to 55 MPH. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-5: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 45 (SR 5) from US 45 (SR 5) to US 64 (SR 15), including thin epoxy overlay over Cypress Creek and ICG Railroad will cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-224: The resurfacing on SR 224 from SR 22 (LM 0.00) to SR 142 (LM 7.64) will cause intermittent lane closures. A detour route will be posted for construction activities requiring closures.



NON TDOT WORK

MADISON COUNTY, SR-5: Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20: Close the right lane of N. Highland Ave in Jackson, TN at the intersection of W. Forest Ave. This is to add new fiber to our existing manhole there in the intersection. Crews will be closing the right lane from 100’ or so south of the intersection to just no



FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-76: Wednesday, October 12 through Tuesday, October 18, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily north and southbound SR 76 from SR 59 to north of Big Muddy Creek to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-87: Tuesday, May 10 through approximately October 31: SR 87 will be reduced to one lane at LM 3.88 for bridge replacement. Temporary signals will be in place. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-180: Wednesday, October 12 through Tuesday, October 18, 6:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures daily on east and westbound SR 180 from SR 88 to US 51 to perform resurfacing work. Weather Permitting.



SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: Beginning June 2022: The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” is reduced to one lane and southbound I-55 from the Crump Interchange to McLemore Avenue will be reduced to two lanes with the outside shoulder closed for approximately 8 months. There will be possible closures through the project.



Tuesday, September 27 through Thursday, October 20: Crossovers shifted of all southbound I-55 traffic to the northbound I-55 inside lane which will remain in place for approximately 3 weeks to allow demolition of the west half of both the Wisconsin Street bridge and the pedestrian bridge. Wisconsin Street was closed beginning Friday, October 7. The following previous closures will also remain in place: the northbound I-55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound

I-55 exit ramp, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I-55 ramp and eastbound Crump Boulevard ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, and the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp. Other construction activities will continue. These closures will remain in place until Fall of 2023. A lane reduction to 11’ lanes is in place. Necessary detours are posted.

Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, October 14, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: Installation of various overhead alternative route signs will cause the following temporary nightly closures.

- I-240 West @ MM 24.2 will have a right lane closure that will extend down I-240 North with access to I-240 North remaining open.

- I-55 North @ MM 3.4 will have a triple left lane closure that will continue to the I-55 & I-240 North split.

- I-240 North @ MM 28.8 will have a double left lane closure which will later shift the single right lane to the left to facilitate additional overhead sign work.

- I-40 West @ Jackson Avenue will have a single left lane closure which will be closed to just beyond the Riverside Drive exit.

- I-40 East will have a double right lane closure beginning in Arkansas with the entrance ramps from Riverside Drive, Third Street, and Danny Thomas Boulevard remaining open and yielded into the open lane. Traffic will be shifted back to the right lane prior to Riverside Avenue and then the shift removed, leaving all traffic in the left lane to facilitate additional overhead sign work.

- I-55 South in West Memphis will have a left lane closure beginning at the I-55 South & I-40 West split and will require I-40 East to merge into the right lane closed from I-55 South and the left lane will remain closed through West Memphis. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD: Thursday, October 20 through Friday, October 21, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: In preparation to begin Phase 2 construction:

- ALL I-55 northbound and southbound traffic will shift into the southbound I-55 lanes resulting in one lane in each direction. Demolition of the east half of both the Wisconsin Street bridge and the pedestrian bridge will occur. The northbound I-55 exit ramp to eastbound Crump Boulevard and the McLemore entrance ramp to northbound I-55 will be closed in addition to the aforementioned closures. Other construction activities will continue. These closures will remain in place until Fall of 2023. A lane reduction to 11’ lanes is in place. Necessary detours are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Thursday, September 29, 2022: There is an 11’ width restriction I-55 north and southbound. Necessary detours are posted.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street: Wednesday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: There will be daytime intermittent lane closures for the removal and installation of concrete curb ramps and nighttime intermittent lane closures for the installation of guardrail terminals and paving work. At least one lane going EB and WB to remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.



SHELBY COUNTY, US-78 (SR-4) from Getwell to I-240: Wednesday, October 12 through Tuesday, October 18, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be lane closures going southbound US 78 for construction of pedestrian facilities.



Monday, October 10 through Friday, October 15, 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m.: I-240 Westbound ramp to Lamar Ave (SR 4) southbound will be closed to perform bridge deck and expansion joint repairs. Detours will be provided. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Concrete Pavement Repair : Friday, October 14, 8:00 p.m. through Monday October 17, 6:00 a.m.: The left lane and “Off” ramp to southbound US 51 from SR 300 in Shelby County will be closed to allow for concrete pavement repair. A detour will be provided. Weather Permitting.

