RE: Roadway Closed VT 22A, Orwell
Vermont Route 22a has reopened to traffic.
Inspectors from the Department of Motor Vehicles investigated the crash.
From: King, Wesley via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, October 13, 2022 6:46 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Roadway Closed VT 22A, Orwell
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
VT Rt 22A in Orwell between the intersection of Rt 22A and Rt 73 (four corners) and Rt 144 in Benson is closed until further notice, due to a crash. Please find alternative routes of travel. Dive safe.
Respectfully,
Wesley King
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173