Hiker Rescued from Garfield Ridge Trail

October 13, 2022

Franconia, NH – At 3:54 p.m. on October 11, 2022, the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. The hiker was located about .25 miles from the summit of Mt. Garfield when he tripped and fell into a tree. The hiker sustained significant injuries due to the fall making him unable to move. The hiker was identified as Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, MA. Pike was hiking with his niece who called 911 and stabilized her uncle, keeping him comfortable, warm, and dry while awaiting rescue.

A Conservation Officer responded to the Garfield Trail and hiked to Pike’s location. Due to the severity of his injuries and the distance from the trailhead, the NH Army National Guard was called to assist in the rescue efforts. A flight crew was sent to the Garfield Ridge Trail arriving at Pike’s location at approximately 5:40 p.m. Pike was assessed by a Guard medic, placed in a litter, and hoisted into the helicopter. Pike and the crew arrived safely at Dartmouth Health in Lebanon at approximately 6:50 p.m. for evaluation and treatment. The Conservation Officer arrived on the scene just before Pike was extricated and he then hiked Pike’s niece out via the Garfield Trail. They arrived safely at the trailhead at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Pike and his niece were well prepared for their hike and this emergency. They carried the proper gear to keep them warm and dry until rescue help could arrive. Having the right equipment and gear could save your life. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.