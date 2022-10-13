Bombora’s Intent Data Helps Inbox Insight Get Content to a Customer’s Hungriest Buyers
Demand-generation specialist uses Planning and Measurement Suite to locate likeliest converts
Using Bombora’s Planning and Measurement Suite, we were able to show our customer that 47.9% of the companies on its prospect list had shown interest in the topics our customer serves.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies seeking to amplify the impact of their thought leadership should look to Bombora’s Planning and Measurement Suite. That’s the word from leading demand-generation specialist Inbox Insight, which used the Suite to help its customer figure out which members of its database were likeliest to convert — and experienced great success.
— Inbox Insight Head of Campaign Strategy Dan Smith
Inbox Insight’s customer — an AI-powered search, discovery and recommendation engine solution provider — wanted to raise brand awareness across its target account list of more than 15,000 organizations. The customer, having created multiple pieces of marketing collateral, wanted to narrow that list down in order to distribute that content to the accounts likeliest to convert.
“Using Bombora’s Planning and Measurement Suite, we were able to show our customer that during the previous year, 47.9% of the companies on its prospect list had shown interest in the topics our customer serves,” said Inbox Insight Head of Campaign Strategy Dan Smith. “We also demonstrated that most of this interest was coming from companies with more than 5,000 employees — a great thing to know.”
Armed with these details, Inbox Insight outperformed its customer’s expectations, bringing in 859 Marketing Qualified Leads, or MQLs — contacts that requested at least two pieces of content — within just two months. Moreover, Inbox Insight helped its customer motivate a 32% boost in relevant research spikes, and saw interest in its customer’s service areas go up by 34.9% while the campaign was running.
“Many companies struggle with how to get their expensively produced marketing content in front of the right prospects,” said Bombora CEO and Cofounder Erik Matlick. “Using intent data to determine exactly where to send that marketing collateral displays a new use of this powerful tool. We look forward to helping other companies achieve similar results, and to finding new ways to use intent data to improve business results.”
About Inbox Insight
Inbox Insight are B2B demand-generation specialists offering many digital marketing campaigns to engage our audience of 4.1m active business professionals.
Helping brands across the globe drive demand among HR, IT, Marketing, Finance and Business Management communities, we help you generate the right response for your B2B campaign objectives. Learn more at https://www.inboxinsight.com/ .
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
