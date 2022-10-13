The 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of industry
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the recipients of the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 12th, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Wisconsin business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Wisconsin business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 12th, 2023 will be held at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.
“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.
Jim Banovich
Marsh Electronics
George Baumann
Great Lakes Rubber
Steve Baumgartner
Inpro
Betsy Bear Hoff
Alloy Products Corp
Alex Beer
GMR Marketing
Jeff Binkert
House of Harley-Davidson
Derek Blackmore
AkitaBox
Eli Bliffert
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware
Patrick Booth
CCB Technology
Kate Brewer
Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency, Inc.
Chytania Brown
Employ Milwaukee
Ed Brown
Topper Industrial
Matt Burow
Catalyst Construction
Mike Coakley
CH Coakley & Co., Inc.
Hector Colon
Lutheran Social Services of
Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)
Matthew Cordio
Skills Pipeline / CareDirect
Lafayette Crump
City of Milwaukee
Coreen Dicus-Johnson
Network Health
Tyler Dolph
Rocket Clicks
Angie Edwards
HGA
Kelly Ehlers
The Evoke Agency
Mohamed El-Demerdash
GE HealthCare
Steve Everett, Jr.
Timber Creek
Eduardo Garza
Center for Veterans Issues
Tony Goff
Goff's Enterprises, Inc.
Robert Gross
Gross Automation, LLC
Randall Guenther
Hovde Properties
John Hagins
The Community Blood Center
Kenneth Hahn
Kondex Corporation
Tim Hanley
Marquette University
Michael Hartmann
Action Fire & Alarm
Robert Healy
Superior Crane Corporation
Maysee Herr
Hmong Wisconsin
Chamber of Commerce (HWCC)
Jayne Hladio
Midland Wealth Management
Scott Hoffmann
WIN Technology
Jeff House
Oneida ESC Group
Rachaad Howard
Cream City Print Lounge
Sharon Hulce
Employment Resource Group, Inc.
Mark Huth
Group Health Cooperative
of South Central Wisconsin
James Jackson
Spotz
Clarence Johnson
Wisconsin Community Services
Michael Johnson
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County
Taneal Jordan
Donna Cazzuto Women's Empowerment Co.
Harsimran Kalsi
Otto Sciences
Satvir Kalsi
Otto Sciences
Dr. Madan Kandula
ADVENT
Peggy Kelsey
WEC Energy Group
Rashi Khosla
MARS Solutions Group
David Kievet
The Boldt Company
Denise Kohnke
Merit Marketing
Kathy Koshgarian
Food For Health/The Dohmen Foundation
Tim Kreilkamp
Kreilkamp Trucking, Inc.
CJ Lange
Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc.
Matthew Lautz
Neostella
Bonnie Locke
Nlets
Michael Lovell
Marquette University
Philip Malliet
Hayes Performance Systems
Jeff Manion
DSC Communications
Paul Manley
MGS Mfg. Group, Inc.
Tami Marek-Loper
The Marek Group, Inc.
Linda Maris
NCF Wisconsin
Prateek Mehrotra
Endowment Wealth Management, Inc.
("EWM") and affiliates
Ann Miletti
Allspring Global Investments
Mike Moore
Moore Construction Services
Timothy Murray
Solstice Health
Ugo Nwagbaraocha
Diamond Discs International
Sarjoo Patel
Beam Healthcare
Carmen Pitre
Sojourner Family Peace Center
Pamela Polyak
Polyak Distributors, Inc
John R Raymond, Sr., MD
Medical College of Wisconsin
Toni Rivera
Families & Schools Together (FAST)
Bruce Russell
Flagship Falls Company LLC
Lacey Sadoff
Badger Liquor Co., Inc.
Nick Sayner
The Difference Principle, Inc.
Teresa Schell
Vive Marketing
Jon Schoenheider
Regency Builders Inc.
Kevin Scholz
SharpLogixx LLC
Michelle Schuler
Women in Technology Wisconsin
Keith Smith
Vonco Products
Judson Snyder
BMO Wealth Management
Brian Sonderman
Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
David Spano
Annex Wealth Management, LLC
Nick Starr
The Starr Group
Ty Staviski
Milwaukee Tool
Jonathan Stocco
CatCon, Inc.
dba Catalyst Construction
Matthew Taub
Blachford Acoustics Group
Mike Tenpas
UFS
Kimberly Thekan
Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.
Christine Toson
The Tribute Companies, Inc.
Michael Turner
CableMaster, LLC
Anya Verkhovskaya
Class Experts Group, LLC
Amy Walberg
PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer/
xyz Beverage LLC
Tyshun Wardlaw
Wardlaw Productions
Jonathan (Jon) Wehrli
Eaton
Tyler Weston
The Noble Group
Craig Wiedemeier
Werner Electric Supply Co
Tracy L Williams
YWCA Southeast Wisconsin
Lori Wirshing
raSmith
Jason Young
3Up Metal Works
Yi Zhang
GenoPalate
Kristin Glass
Titan CEO
+1 720-402-6936
kglass@titanceo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn