The 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100

Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of industry

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Wisconsin's business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100!””
— - Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the recipients of the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 12th, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Wisconsin business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Wisconsin business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 12th, 2023 will be held at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

Jim Banovich
Marsh Electronics

George Baumann
Great Lakes Rubber

Steve Baumgartner
Inpro

Betsy Bear Hoff
Alloy Products Corp

Alex Beer
GMR Marketing

Jeff Binkert
House of Harley-Davidson

Derek Blackmore
AkitaBox

Eli Bliffert
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware

Patrick Booth
CCB Technology

Kate Brewer
Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency, Inc.

Chytania Brown
Employ Milwaukee

Ed Brown
Topper Industrial

Matt Burow
Catalyst Construction

Mike Coakley
CH Coakley & Co., Inc.

Hector Colon
Lutheran Social Services of
Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)

Matthew Cordio
Skills Pipeline / CareDirect

Lafayette Crump
City of Milwaukee


Coreen Dicus-Johnson
Network Health

Tyler Dolph
Rocket Clicks

Angie Edwards
HGA

Kelly Ehlers
The Evoke Agency

Mohamed El-Demerdash
GE HealthCare

Steve Everett, Jr.
Timber Creek

Eduardo Garza
Center for Veterans Issues

Tony Goff
Goff's Enterprises, Inc.

Robert Gross
Gross Automation, LLC

Randall Guenther
Hovde Properties

John Hagins
The Community Blood Center

Kenneth Hahn
Kondex Corporation

Tim Hanley
Marquette University

Michael Hartmann
Action Fire & Alarm

Robert Healy
Superior Crane Corporation

Maysee Herr
Hmong Wisconsin
Chamber of Commerce (HWCC)

Jayne Hladio
Midland Wealth Management

Scott Hoffmann
WIN Technology

Jeff House
Oneida ESC Group

Rachaad Howard
Cream City Print Lounge

Sharon Hulce
Employment Resource Group, Inc.

Mark Huth
Group Health Cooperative
of South Central Wisconsin

James Jackson
Spotz

Clarence Johnson
Wisconsin Community Services

Michael Johnson
Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

Taneal Jordan
Donna Cazzuto Women's Empowerment Co.

Harsimran Kalsi
Otto Sciences

Satvir Kalsi
Otto Sciences

Dr. Madan Kandula
ADVENT

Peggy Kelsey
WEC Energy Group

Rashi Khosla
MARS Solutions Group

David Kievet
The Boldt Company

Denise Kohnke
Merit Marketing

Kathy Koshgarian
Food For Health/The Dohmen Foundation

Tim Kreilkamp
Kreilkamp Trucking, Inc.

CJ Lange
Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc.

Matthew Lautz
Neostella

Bonnie Locke
Nlets

Michael Lovell
Marquette University

Philip Malliet
Hayes Performance Systems

Jeff Manion
DSC Communications

Paul Manley
MGS Mfg. Group, Inc.

Tami Marek-Loper
The Marek Group, Inc.

Linda Maris
NCF Wisconsin

Prateek Mehrotra
Endowment Wealth Management, Inc.
("EWM") and affiliates

Ann Miletti
Allspring Global Investments

Mike Moore
Moore Construction Services

Timothy Murray
Solstice Health

Ugo Nwagbaraocha
Diamond Discs International

Sarjoo Patel
Beam Healthcare

Carmen Pitre
Sojourner Family Peace Center

Pamela Polyak
Polyak Distributors, Inc

John R Raymond, Sr., MD
Medical College of Wisconsin

Toni Rivera
Families & Schools Together (FAST)

Bruce Russell
Flagship Falls Company LLC

Lacey Sadoff
Badger Liquor Co., Inc.

Nick Sayner
The Difference Principle, Inc.

Teresa Schell
Vive Marketing

Jon Schoenheider
Regency Builders Inc.

Kevin Scholz
SharpLogixx LLC

Michelle Schuler
Women in Technology Wisconsin

Keith Smith
Vonco Products

Judson Snyder
BMO Wealth Management

Brian Sonderman
Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

David Spano
Annex Wealth Management, LLC

Nick Starr
The Starr Group

Ty Staviski
Milwaukee Tool

Jonathan Stocco
CatCon, Inc.
dba Catalyst Construction

Matthew Taub
Blachford Acoustics Group

Mike Tenpas
UFS

Kimberly Thekan
Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Christine Toson
The Tribute Companies, Inc.

Michael Turner
CableMaster, LLC

Anya Verkhovskaya
Class Experts Group, LLC

Amy Walberg
PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer/
xyz Beverage LLC

Tyshun Wardlaw
Wardlaw Productions

Jonathan (Jon) Wehrli
Eaton

Tyler Weston
The Noble Group

Craig Wiedemeier
Werner Electric Supply Co

Tracy L Williams
YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Lori Wirshing
raSmith

Jason Young
3Up Metal Works

Yi Zhang
GenoPalate

Kristin Glass
Titan CEO
+1 720-402-6936
kglass@titanceo.com
