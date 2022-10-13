Wisconsin Titan 100 Titan 100 Transparent Shield Titan 100 Black Logo

Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 - The area's top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of industry

The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Wisconsin's business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100!”” — - Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the recipients of the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100

Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 100,000 individuals and generate $36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on January 12th, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Wisconsin business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

The Titan 100 embody the true diversity of the Wisconsin business landscape. Representing technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among many others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 12th, 2023 will be held at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

Jim Banovich

Marsh Electronics

George Baumann

Great Lakes Rubber

Steve Baumgartner

Inpro

Betsy Bear Hoff

Alloy Products Corp

Alex Beer

GMR Marketing

Jeff Binkert

House of Harley-Davidson

Derek Blackmore

AkitaBox

Eli Bliffert

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware

Patrick Booth

CCB Technology

Kate Brewer

Greenfield Rehabilitation Agency, Inc.

Chytania Brown

Employ Milwaukee

Ed Brown

Topper Industrial

Matt Burow

Catalyst Construction

Mike Coakley

CH Coakley & Co., Inc.

Hector Colon

Lutheran Social Services of

Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)

Matthew Cordio

Skills Pipeline / CareDirect

Lafayette Crump

City of Milwaukee



Coreen Dicus-Johnson

Network Health

Tyler Dolph

Rocket Clicks

Angie Edwards

HGA

Kelly Ehlers

The Evoke Agency

Mohamed El-Demerdash

GE HealthCare

Steve Everett, Jr.

Timber Creek

Eduardo Garza

Center for Veterans Issues

Tony Goff

Goff's Enterprises, Inc.

Robert Gross

Gross Automation, LLC

Randall Guenther

Hovde Properties

John Hagins

The Community Blood Center

Kenneth Hahn

Kondex Corporation

Tim Hanley

Marquette University

Michael Hartmann

Action Fire & Alarm

Robert Healy

Superior Crane Corporation

Maysee Herr

Hmong Wisconsin

Chamber of Commerce (HWCC)

Jayne Hladio

Midland Wealth Management

Scott Hoffmann

WIN Technology

Jeff House

Oneida ESC Group

Rachaad Howard

Cream City Print Lounge

Sharon Hulce

Employment Resource Group, Inc.

Mark Huth

Group Health Cooperative

of South Central Wisconsin

James Jackson

Spotz

Clarence Johnson

Wisconsin Community Services

Michael Johnson

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

Taneal Jordan

Donna Cazzuto Women's Empowerment Co.

Harsimran Kalsi

Otto Sciences

Satvir Kalsi

Otto Sciences

Dr. Madan Kandula

ADVENT

Peggy Kelsey

WEC Energy Group

Rashi Khosla

MARS Solutions Group

David Kievet

The Boldt Company

Denise Kohnke

Merit Marketing

Kathy Koshgarian

Food For Health/The Dohmen Foundation

Tim Kreilkamp

Kreilkamp Trucking, Inc.

CJ Lange

Industries for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Inc.

Matthew Lautz

Neostella

Bonnie Locke

Nlets

Michael Lovell

Marquette University

Philip Malliet

Hayes Performance Systems

Jeff Manion

DSC Communications

Paul Manley

MGS Mfg. Group, Inc.

Tami Marek-Loper

The Marek Group, Inc.

Linda Maris

NCF Wisconsin

Prateek Mehrotra

Endowment Wealth Management, Inc.

("EWM") and affiliates

Ann Miletti

Allspring Global Investments

Mike Moore

Moore Construction Services

Timothy Murray

Solstice Health

Ugo Nwagbaraocha

Diamond Discs International

Sarjoo Patel

Beam Healthcare

Carmen Pitre

Sojourner Family Peace Center

Pamela Polyak

Polyak Distributors, Inc

John R Raymond, Sr., MD

Medical College of Wisconsin

Toni Rivera

Families & Schools Together (FAST)

Bruce Russell

Flagship Falls Company LLC

Lacey Sadoff

Badger Liquor Co., Inc.

Nick Sayner

The Difference Principle, Inc.

Teresa Schell

Vive Marketing

Jon Schoenheider

Regency Builders Inc.

Kevin Scholz

SharpLogixx LLC

Michelle Schuler

Women in Technology Wisconsin

Keith Smith

Vonco Products

Judson Snyder

BMO Wealth Management

Brian Sonderman

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

David Spano

Annex Wealth Management, LLC

Nick Starr

The Starr Group

Ty Staviski

Milwaukee Tool

Jonathan Stocco

CatCon, Inc.

dba Catalyst Construction

Matthew Taub

Blachford Acoustics Group

Mike Tenpas

UFS

Kimberly Thekan

Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

Christine Toson

The Tribute Companies, Inc.

Michael Turner

CableMaster, LLC

Anya Verkhovskaya

Class Experts Group, LLC

Amy Walberg

PRESS Premium Alcohol Seltzer/

xyz Beverage LLC

Tyshun Wardlaw

Wardlaw Productions

Jonathan (Jon) Wehrli

Eaton

Tyler Weston

The Noble Group

Craig Wiedemeier

Werner Electric Supply Co

Tracy L Williams

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Lori Wirshing

raSmith

Jason Young

3Up Metal Works

Yi Zhang

GenoPalate