PatchMaster Adds New Location in Columbus, OH, as U.S. Expansion Continues
Former U.S. Navy Veteran opens specialty drywall repair company in serving Northern Columbus.COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster Franchise, LLC welcomes Alex Reinhart of Columbus, OH, to the PatchMaster family. After a successful career in intelligence for the United States Navy, Reinhart searched for a change. His family’s success owning multiple franchises when he was young, was a driving factor in his decision to seek out a franchise opportunity with PatchMaster.
“I come from a long line of entrepreneurs. My father and grandfather both successfully ran several MAACO franchises, and this instilled in me a drive to provide excellent customer service to my customers, as well as an opportunity to give back to my community in various ways,” said Reinhart when asked about his journey to owning his own business and the value his Navy background brings to the PatchMaster Franchise family.
“We’re excited that Reinhart chose to join the PatchMaster franchise family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “His combined skill sets, work ethic, and determination to help others make him stand out. We also thank him for his service to our country.”
Based in Columbus, Ohio, PatchMaster Serving Northern Columbus offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office, servicing the communities of Columbus, Dublin, New Albany, Powell, Westerville, and others in Central Ohio. In Reinhart’s spare time, he enjoys spending time viewing and working with classic cars, sampling food at new restaurants with friends, exercising, and taking road trips.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.
