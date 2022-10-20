Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,945 in the last 365 days.

PatchMaster Adds New Location in Columbus, OH, as U.S. Expansion Continues

Alex Reinhart, Primary Owner of PatchMaster Serving North Columbus

PatchMaster - The Drywall Repair Specialists

Former U.S. Navy Veteran opens specialty drywall repair company in serving Northern Columbus.

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster Franchise, LLC welcomes Alex Reinhart of Columbus, OH, to the PatchMaster family. After a successful career in intelligence for the United States Navy, Reinhart searched for a change. His family’s success owning multiple franchises when he was young, was a driving factor in his decision to seek out a franchise opportunity with PatchMaster.

“I come from a long line of entrepreneurs. My father and grandfather both successfully ran several MAACO franchises, and this instilled in me a drive to provide excellent customer service to my customers, as well as an opportunity to give back to my community in various ways,” said Reinhart when asked about his journey to owning his own business and the value his Navy background brings to the PatchMaster Franchise family.

“We’re excited that Reinhart chose to join the PatchMaster franchise family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “His combined skill sets, work ethic, and determination to help others make him stand out. We also thank him for his service to our country.”

Based in Columbus, Ohio, PatchMaster Serving Northern Columbus offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in your home or office, servicing the communities of Columbus, Dublin, New Albany, Powell, Westerville, and others in Central Ohio. In Reinhart’s spare time, he enjoys spending time viewing and working with classic cars, sampling food at new restaurants with friends, exercising, and taking road trips.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.

About PatchMaster

Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 125 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned as a pioneering drywall franchise to revolutionize the home services industry.

Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.

Samantha Goddard
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900 ext. 406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Why PatchMaster - The Drywall Repair Specialists

You just read:

PatchMaster Adds New Location in Columbus, OH, as U.S. Expansion Continues

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.