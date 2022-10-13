invenioLSI successfully joins the UK-based G-Cloud 13 framework

invenioLSI G-Cloud 13 framework

READING, UK, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that invenioLSI has been awarded G-Cloud 13 Framework approved supplier status on the Crown Commercial Service. This specialist procurement framework, which forms part of the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), will enable public sector bodies and organizations to access invenioLSI expertise in cloud-based support services. invenioLSI is the world’s leading independent SAP consultancy and implementation partner for public sector and media entertainment organizations.

Below is the complete list of services offered by invenioLSI listed on the framework:

Cloud software services

• Council Revenue Prediction - Package

• Citizen Sentiment Analytics - Package

• Council Tax Risk/Fraud - Package

• Troubled Families (Social Vulnerability) - Package

Cloud support services

• SAP Cloud Migration Assessment

• SAP Cloud Security

• SAP Cloud Monitoring

• Enterprise Integration Services

• SAP Tax & Revenue Management Services

• SAP BASIS on Cloud

• SAP Cloud Migration Services

Public sector buyers will have access to invenioLSI’s skills and experiences, which will help buyers set up and maintain their cloud services. All services provided will be in strict accordance with the UK Government’s Technology Code of Practice, streamlining the need for buyers to search for trusted suppliers.

Nader Tirandazi, invenioLSI CEO, commented: “We have a significant commitment to supporting public sector authorities and are delighted to be a part of the G-Cloud 13 framework in the UK. Cloud-based technology continues to be an area of strength and growth for invenioLSI. invenioLSI’s successful entry onto this framework demonstrates that we are dedicated to this continued growth. We look forward to supporting UK-based public sector organizations with our skills and expertise and to building new partnerships through the G-Cloud 13 framework.”

About the Crown Commercial Service (CCS)

The CCS is the biggest public sector procurement organization in the UK, helping buyers across the public and third sectors access commercial deals and agreements, which includes frameworks, catalogs, portals, and aggregation.

About invenioLSI

The largest independent global SAP solutions provider serving the public sector as well as offering specialist skills in media and entertainment. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today.