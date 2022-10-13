Clutch Recognizes Intetics Among Poland’s Top B2B Companies for 2022
Clutch, a US-based reviews platform, recognizes Intetics as one of the leading B2B companies in Poland's ReactJS development industry.NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch evaluates technology service and solutions companies based on the quality of work, thought leadership, and client reviews.
Companies must exhibit an unusually high ability to deliver top-tier work to their clients to be eligible for a Clutch Leader Award. Receiving this award is no small feat and is an exceptional recognition.
"Clutch is a customer's opinion and choice leader in the custom software development market; it's an honor to be recognized."
Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and President
It is the sixth time Clutch has recognized the company in 2022 after receiving top development or IT firm awards in 5 Categories. The Intetics team is grateful to every one of their clients for their continued trust and support, especially those who took the time to leave a review on our Clutch profile.
Here's what clients had to say about working with Intetics:
"The most remarkable outcome is from the automation to confirm patients' data to the National Health Services. It works reliably 24/7."
Luis de Almagro, Head of Controlling, Health Transportation Group
Discussion is the key to success. More information on the company's achievement is available on the website.
About Intetics
Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.
Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Team® and Remote In-Sourcing®, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.
