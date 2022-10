Clutch Recognizes Intetics Among Poland’s Top B2B Companies for 2022

Clutch, a US-based reviews platform, recognizes Intetics as one of the leading B2B companies in Poland's ReactJS development industry.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch evaluates technology service and solutions companies based on the quality of work, thought leadership, and client reviews.Companies must exhibit an unusually high ability to deliver top-tier work to their clients to be eligible for a Clutch Leader Award. Receiving this award is no small feat and is an exceptional recognition."Clutch is a customer's opinion and choice leader in the custom software development market; it's an honor to be recognized."Boris Kontsevoi, Intetics CEO and PresidentIt is the sixth time Clutch has recognized the company in 2022 after receiving top development or IT firm awards in 5 Categories. The Intetics team is grateful to every one of their clients for their continued trust and support, especially those who took the time to leave a review on our Clutch profile.Here's what clients had to say about working with Intetics:"The most remarkable outcome is from the automation to confirm patients' data to the National Health Services. It works reliably 24/7."Luis de Almagro, Head of Controlling, Health Transportation GroupDiscussion is the key to success. More information on the company's achievement is available on the website About Intetics Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.Based on proprietary pioneering business models of Offshore Dedicated Teamand Remote In-Sourcing, an advanced Technical Debt Reduction Platform (TETRA™), and measurable SLAs for software engineering, Intetics helps innovative organizations capitalize on global talent with our in-depth engineering expertise based on our Predictive Software Engineering framework.