More Accessories For OKW’s Bestselling SMART-CASE IP 65 Handheld Enclosures

OKW’s highly popular SMART-CASE now offers more accessories than the other 18 portable housings in its range.

There's a reason our SMART-CASE is so popular; customers can configure the enclosures in a huge number of ways.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versatile SMART-CASE (IP 65 optional) is ideal for a wide range of remote control and mobile solutions – whether the device is connected by cable or powered by a battery (AAA, AA or 9V). It has proved particularly popular for medical, wellness and industrial electronics.

Accessories for SMART-CASE now include docking stations for charging and data transfer; wall holders; a rail clamp; belt/pocket clips; ring eyelets; a lanyard and a key ring. There are also a battery holder and contact (both 2 x AAA); battery clips (2 x AA, 2 x AAA); contacts for the stations; a plug-in contact (1 x 9V); IP 65 ingress protection seals; a cable strain relief clamp, and self-tapping screws for PCBs.

Contoured SMART-CASE’s ergonomic design ensures maximum user comfort. The large operating area is recessed to accommodate a membrane keypad or product label. Inside, there are fastening pillars and fixing supports for PCBs and components.

There are four sizes ranging from XS (2.28” x 1.40” x 0.74”) to XL (6.61” x 2.92” x 1.39”). Size XS features an eyelet for a key ring. Sizes M, L and XL can be specified either with/without a battery compartment, cable gland and recessed top.

SMART-CASE is molded in either ABS or infrared-transparent PMMA Plexiglas as standard; both are rated UL 94 HB for flammability resistance. The standard colors are off-white (RAL 9002) or black (RAL 9005).

OKW can supply SMART-CASE fully customized. Services include CNC machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding and installation/assembly of accessories.

