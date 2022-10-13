Metabolomics Services Market to Account USD 5,460.84 Million with 11.12% CAGR by 2028
Metabolomics services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5,460.84 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of metabolomics services which will generate immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the market.
The study and analysis of biochemical processes involving intermediates and by products of metabolic activities can be described as metabolomics. These products are known as metabolomes, which constitute a cluster of all the metabolites involved in an organism's various reactions, including signalling molecules, secondary metabolites, hormones, and metabolic intermediates.
Surging volume of patients suffering from neurological disorders, cancer, and cardiac diseases, increasing growth of the healthcare industry across the globe, increasing demand for personalized medicine, increase in the need for accurate disease diagnosis are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the metabolomics services market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.
Segmentation : Global Metabolomics Services Market
Metabolomics services market is segmented on the basis of product and service, sample type, sample source, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product and service, the metabolomics services market is segmented into chromatography, metabolomics bioinformatics services, mass spectrometry, separation and detection services. Chromatography has been further segmented into paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, gas chromatography, and liquid chromatography. Separation and detection services have been further segmented into lipidomics, proteomics, targeted metabolite assays, and others.
On the basis of sample type, the metabolomics services market is segmented into urine, tumour, cell culture media, whole blood, food ingredients, plant, and others.
Based on sample source, the metabolomics services market is segmented into human, animal, and others.
Metabolomics services market has also been segmented based on the end user into medical industry, agriculture industry, food processing industry, and others.
What benefits does DBM research study is going to provide?
Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario
Open up New Markets
To Seize powerful market opportunities
Key decision in planning and to further expand market share
Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis
Assisting in allocating marketing investments
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the metabolomics services market report are WATERS; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bruker; TMIC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; biocrates life sciences ag; Creative Proteomics.; Metabolon, Inc.; Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; SRI INTERNATIONAL; OWL; Cenix BioScience GmbH; West Coast Metabolomics Center; Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc.; Chenomx Inc.; Merck KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Attractions of The Metabolomics Services Market Report: -
Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
The forecast Metabolomics Services Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development
The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Metabolomics Services Market
A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.
Nut Oil Market Competitive market view will help the players in making a right move
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Metabolomics Services Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Metabolomics Services Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Metabolomics Services Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Metabolomics Services Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
