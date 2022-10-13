Submit Release
Metabolomics Services Market to Account USD 5,460.84 Million with 11.12% CAGR by 2028

Metabolomics services market is segmented on the basis of product and service, sample type, sample source, and end user

The credible Metabolomics Services Market report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. Not to mention, the report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies.

Metabolomics services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5,460.84 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits of metabolomics services which will generate immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the market.

The study and analysis of biochemical processes involving intermediates and by products of metabolic activities can be described as metabolomics. These products are known as metabolomes, which constitute a cluster of all the metabolites involved in an organism's various reactions, including signalling molecules, secondary metabolites, hormones, and metabolic intermediates.

Surging volume of patients suffering from neurological disorders, cancer, and cardiac diseases, increasing growth of the healthcare industry across the globe, increasing demand for personalized medicine, increase in the need for accurate disease diagnosis are some of the major as well as important factors which will likely to accelerate the growth of the metabolomics services market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028.

A sophisticated Metabolomics Services market analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients understand the market on a global scale.

Segmentation : Global Metabolomics Services Market

Metabolomics services market is segmented on the basis of product and service, sample type, sample source, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product and service, the metabolomics services market is segmented into chromatography, metabolomics bioinformatics services, mass spectrometry, separation and detection services. Chromatography has been further segmented into paper chromatography, thin-layer chromatography, gas chromatography, and liquid chromatography. Separation and detection services have been further segmented into lipidomics, proteomics, targeted metabolite assays, and others.
On the basis of sample type, the metabolomics services market is segmented into urine, tumour, cell culture media, whole blood, food ingredients, plant, and others.
Based on sample source, the metabolomics services market is segmented into human, animal, and others.
Metabolomics services market has also been segmented based on the end user into medical industry, agriculture industry, food processing industry, and others.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the metabolomics services market report are WATERS; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bruker; TMIC; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; biocrates life sciences ag; Creative Proteomics.; Metabolon, Inc.; Human Metabolome Technologies America Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; SRI INTERNATIONAL; OWL; Cenix BioScience GmbH; West Coast Metabolomics Center; Stemina Biomarker Discovery, Inc.; Chenomx Inc.; Merck KGaA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; PerkinElmer Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Metabolomics Services Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Metabolomics Services Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Metabolomics Services Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Metabolomics Services Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
