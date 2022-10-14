Piktochart Launches Screen Recording for Visuals
From the Recording Settings, choose whether you prefer to record your screen only, or select camera and screen to record yourself as well.
The information design company Piktochart added a screen recording option for users to create videos of their visual content.PENANG, MALAYSIA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piktochart, a leader in the information design space, continues to merge Piktochart Visual and Piktochart Video with a new feature: Screen Recording.
Users of free and paid plans can now record their screen to present a visual they created within the editor, with or without a webcam.
Anyone can record their presentation in Piktochart Visual and, if needed, edit the recording in Piktochart Video. Once the video is complete, users can share it online via a unique link or a downloadable file.
With this new update, users don't have to switch between two dashboards or use different platforms. Piktochart Visual and Piktochart Video are part of the same dashboard, and the transition between them is seamless.
"We want to make visual communication as easy as possible for our users. This includes not having to use separate tools for each function. Within the Piktochart editor, users are now able to record themselves while they present their visual—could be an infographic or poster they're working on or a business presentation they want to send to a client or colleague. Suppose they want to add captions to the presentation and edit the video. In that case, they can easily switch to Piktochart Video within the same dashboard," said Girithaara Ramanan, Product Design Lead at Piktochart.
Piktochart is available for free by signing up on the company's website.
About Piktochart
Founded in 2011, Piktochart is an all-in-one information design platform for creating professional visuals and repurposing video content online. Chosen by 11 million professionals worldwide, Piktochart lets you quickly turn any information into a graphic that fosters an effective understanding of your message. If you want to learn more, visit www.piktochart.com.
