Angiogenesis Inhibitors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period to 2029
Angiogenesis Inhibitors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high prevalence of the different types of cancer affecting number of people is expected to help the angiogenesis inhibitors market to experience tremendous growth within the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to show a negative growth within the forecast period due to the effects of restrictions caused by sudden outbreak of COVID-19.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the angiogenesis inhibitors market will grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The “VEGF targeted therapy” accounts for the product segment in the angiogenesis inhibitors market within the forecasted period.
Some of the major players operating in the angiogenesis inhibitors market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Exelixis, Inc, Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Cipla Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Balaji Medical Services Private Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Sanofi and Merck & Co., among others.
Global Angiogenesis Inhibitors Market Definition
The formation of new blood vessels is known as angiogenesis. Anti-angiogenics, also referred as angiogenesis inhibitors, are substances that block the process of angiogenesis. These drugs are crucial in the treatment of certain cancers. Angiogenesis inhibitors are different from other cancer-fighting drugs in that they stop the growth of blood vessels that support tumor growth rather than stopping tumor cells from growing.
Angiogenesis Inhibitors Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing Cases of Cancer
The increasing burden of cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer and lung cancer globally will result in the expansion of the growth rate of the treatment market.
Moreover, the research and development investments generates novel therapies are also the growth determinants which bolster the growth of the market. Also, the availability of treatment options and robust pipeline that leads to potential drugs will further enhance the growth of angiogenesis inhibitors market.
Furthermore, advancement in medical technology and rise in the increasing adverse effects from chemotherapy are the cancer that will expand the angiogenesis inhibitors market. Other factors such as increase in the demand for effective treatment procedures will positively impact the angiogenesis inhibitors market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Moreover, the government initiatives to increase cancer awareness will boost new opportunities for the market's growth rate. Also, the developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate angiogenesis inhibitors market in future.
Global Angiogenesis Inhibitors Market Scope
The angiogenesis inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, drugs, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
VEGF Targeted Therapy
FGF Targeted Therapies
Oncogene Targeted Therapy
Matrix Degrading and Remodeling Targeted Therapy
Others
On the basis of product, angiogenesis inhibitors market is segmented into VEGF targeted therapy, FGF targeted therapies, oncogene targeted therapy, matrix degrading and remodeling targeted therapy and others. VEGF targeted therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Indication
Glioblastoma
Colorectal Cancer
Others
On the basis of indication, angiogenesis inhibitors market is segmented into glioblastoma, colorectal cancer and others.
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
On the basis of route of administration, the angiogenesis inhibitors market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
On the basis of end-users, the angiogenesis inhibitors market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the angiogenesis inhibitors market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.
Angiogenesis Inhibitors Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The angiogenesis inhibitors market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, indication, drugs, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the angiogenesis inhibitors market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the angiogenesis inhibitors market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the growing incidence of cancer in the country, the presence of key market players, and the launch of new commodities influence market growth in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the factors such as the surging awareness about early diagnosis, growth in healthcare expenditure, high unmet clinical needs of patients as well as the effective treatment in emerging countries such as China and India in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
