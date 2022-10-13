Scoliosis Treatment Market Research Analysis, Regional Analysis, Revenue, Business, Technology, Industry & Forecast
Scoliosis Treatment Market Research Analysis, Regional Analysis, Revenue, Business, Technology, Industry, Key Players & ForecastPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scoliosis is a condition of spine wherein the spine curves sideways to become an “S” or a “J”. Scoliosis is commonly found in children. Some common symptoms of scoliois include neck pain, back pain, respiratory and cardiac disorders. Scoliosis is diagnosed with an x-ray of the spine using magnetic resosnace imaging or computed tomography scans.
The scoliosis treatment is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the scoliosis treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 2.82% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Some of the major players operating in the scoliosis treatment market are Boston Orthotics & Prosthetics, Spinal Technology, Inc. Optec USA, Inc., Wilmington Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aspen Medical Products, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Strides Pharma Science Limited., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., LUPIN., Bausch Health., Sanofi, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cipla Inc., Novartis AG and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd among others.
Scoliosis Treatment Market Dynamics
Drivers
Spinal disorders
Surging incidence rate of spinal and back related disorders is directly propelling the demand for effective medical treatment. Kyphosis, myelopathy, Basilar invagination, basilar impression, and ankylosing spondylitis are some common spinal disorders.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of the market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Growth and expansion of healthcare industry especially in the developing economies would invite the use and application of new and advanced medial technologies, equipment and drugs. This will directly increase the demand for scoliosis treatment.
Research and development activities
Growing number of strategic collaboration between public and private market players is inducing growth in the number of research and development activities on daily basis. These research and development proficiencies are being conducted in the area of novel drugs and medical technologies which will propel the demand for scoliosis treatment.
Furthermore, unhealthy lifestyle of individuals, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and cost effective availability of drugs are the factors that will expand the market growth rate. Other factors such as increase in the demand for effective therapies and rising adoption rate for early diagnostic procedures will positively impact the market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Rise in the level of personal disposable income and growing awareness in the developing economies pertaining to the availability of treatment options will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Rising medical tourism globally and high potential of growth in the untapped market will create enough market growth opportunities.
Global Scoliosis Treatment Market Scope
The scoliosis treatment market is segmented on the basis of product, types, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product
Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO)
Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO)
Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO)
On the basis of product, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis (CTLSO), thoracolumbosacral orthosis (TLSO) and lumbosacral orthosis (LSO).
Types
Structural
Non-Structural
Others
On the basis of types, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into structural, non-structural and others. The structural scoliosis further segmented into idiopathic, degenerative, neuromuscular and congenital. The non- structural scoliosis further segmented into muscles spams, inflammation and difference in leg height.
Treatment
Braces Scoliosis
Surgery
Physical Exercises
Drugs
Others
On the basis of treatment, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into medications scoliosis braces, physical exercise, surgery, drugs and others.
Routes of administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
On the basis of route of administration, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others.
End-users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
On the basis of end-user, the scoliosis treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.
Distribution channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the scoliosis treatment market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.
Scoliosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The scoliosis treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, types, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above. The countries covered in the scoliosis treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the scoliosis treatment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players, well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region and increase in the incidence of spine disorders and favorable reimbursement policies. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the awareness about spine disorders in developing countries and growing government support.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
