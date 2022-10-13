NavStar joins Terra Insights, the industry-leading platform of monitoring technologies and data delivery solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Insights announced today that NavStar—a global leader in deformation monitoring technology and services—joined its platform of trusted and experienced geotechnical brands. NavStar is a technology company that develops specialized hardware and software for automated detection of movement on slopes and structures, with an emphasis on GPS and GNSS sensors along with a truly scalable and modular data collection and presentation software platform.
“NavStar perfectly complements Terra Insights’ vision of being the global platform to provide trusted geotechnical, structural, and geospatial monitoring technology and data delivery solutions,” Mark Price, Terra Insights’ CEO, said. “NavStar’s specialized expertise in automated deformation monitoring systems from both a hardware and software perspective expands Terra Insights’ core capabilities while pushing us further into the future.”
NavStar’s dedicated team of surveyors, engineers, technologists, and software developers has been providing specialized GPS/GNSS solutions, products, and support to clients around the world since 2001. NavStar’s specialized GeoExplorer and deformation monitoring products are currently used by the mining, oil and gas, power, construction and government sectors.
“We are excited to join Terra Insights,” Glen Bjorgan, Manager of Field Operations at NavStar, said. ”Over the years we have worked extensively with the companies that make up the Terra Insights platform. Through that experience, we know that Terra Insights will be a great fit for NavStar and our customers.”
About Terra Insights
Terra Insights and their five industry-leading brands design and manufacture highly engineered instrumentation, monitoring, and data delivery solutions for a wide range of geotechnical, structural and geospatial applications where critical asset monitoring and integrity is paramount. End-use applications include critical structures such as bridges, hydroelectric dams, mines, railroads, airports, tailings dams, tunnels, and highways.
Terra Insights brings clients deep expertise with over 100 degreed engineers and geoscientists, 20 global patents, 25 global offices, and a network of over 30 global partners and professionals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland. They are part of Vance Street Capital’s portfolio of highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. Vance Street formed the Terra Insights platform with investments in RST Instruments in August 2017, Measurand in February 2019, 3vGeomatics in July 2021, Syscom Instruments in October 2021, and NavStar in October 2022.
