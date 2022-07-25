New Chief Commercial Officer Joins Terra Insights
Terra Insights has hired a new Chief Commercial Officer, bringing expertise in industrial-scale measurement and data solutions.
Our goal is to help customers gain intelligence to drive business results while ensuring compliance with environmental safety and human comfort regulations.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Insights today announced the appointment of Gerry Ducharme as Chief Commercial Officer. Ducharme's appointment is effective immediately. Ducharme has over 25 years of experience in building commercial operations alongside the development and implementation of sales and marketing activities for industrial-scale measurement and data solutions.
— Gerry Ducharme, Chief Commercial Officer
“I’m excited to join a high-energy team of professionals filled with integrity and passion, best-in-class solutions, and a desire to make the world a better place,” Ducharme said. “Our goal is to help customers gain intelligence to drive business results while ensuring compliance with environmental safety and human comfort regulations.”
“We’re proud to have Gerry join Terra Insights. Gerry's leadership and managerial resilience will be essential in continuing to build, scale, and expand Terra Insights' global reach,” Mark Price, CEO of Terra Insights, said. He noted the value that Ducharme's demonstrated experience in industrial measurement brings to the global platform of trusted brands. “He’ll provide key direction in our mission to provide clients with the best geotechnical, structural, and geospatial monitoring technology and data delivery solutions.”
Prior to joining Terra Insights, Ducharme served as Vice President of Americas at Vaisala, a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements, headquartered in Finland, for over a decade. During his time at Vaisala, Ducharme worked in several roles in sales and marketing, including playing a critical role in the development and commercial launches of Vaisala's measurement products.
About Terra Insights
Terra Insights and their four industry-leading brands design and manufacture highly engineered instrumentation, monitoring, and data delivery solutions for a wide range of geotechnical, structural and geospatial applications where critical asset monitoring and integrity is paramount. End-use applications include critical structures such as bridges, hydroelectric dams, mines, railroads, airports, tailings dams, tunnels, and highways.
Terra Insights brings clients deep expertise with over 100 degreed engineers and geoscientists, 20 global patents, 25 global offices, and a network of over 30 global partners and professionals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland. They are part of Vance Street Capital’s portfolio of highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. Vance Street formed the Terra Insights platform with investments in RST Instruments in August 2017, Measurand in February 2019, 3vGeomatics in July 2021 and Syscom Instruments in October 2021.
Erika May
Terra Insights
email us here