Leading InSAR satellite monitoring technology brand, 3vG launches new website
3vGeomatics introduces new web experience to create more engaging experience for visitors.
We took the time to understand what visitors were looking for in a web experience”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3vGeomatics, a Terra Insights brand, announced today it has launched a significant update to the company’s website. In an effort to improve functionality, create more engaging content, as well as introduce an elevated experience for the brand, 3vGeomatics’ new website will better serve clients in today’s competitive online world. 3vGeomatics invites clients, stakeholders and visitors to try their new digital environment.
— Michelle Ouchana, Director of Global Business Development at 3vGeomatics
The new 3vgeomatics.com has seen a major update in the overall design and aesthetic of the brand, creating a world-class look and feel that better aligns with the brand’s goal of being the number one provider of InSAR data. Aside from the updated branding, a significant amount of effort has been put forward to improve the content on the website to create an engaging experience for visitors.
“We took the time to understand what visitors were looking for in a web experience,” Michelle Ouchana, Director of Global Business Development at 3vGeomatics said. “We are confident we’ve created content that'll educate and inform users about the benefits of monitoring with InSAR, all while showcasing the advantages of working with 3vGeomatics.”
Throughout the website, visitors will be able to read and quickly visualize what the advantages of satellite-based monitoring are, not only through the use of well-written technical copy, but also through the use of a new 3D rendered video displayed on the homepage. The update also includes a notable amount of InSAR results images and big, bold, high resolution satellite photography of the earth and project sites.
Another key update to the website includes the introduction of a new blog, where staff will submit articles that shows their expertise on the subject matter that appeals to 3vG’s wide range of clients.
Finally, a big initiative during the creation of the website was to showcase the company’s top-tier working culture, which is often a topic newcomers notice upon introduction to 3vG. Visiting the Careers and About Us pages on the website, users will be able to get a snap-shot of what it's like to work at 3vG through the many office shots and staff photos from social events, along with quotes from employees about their experience working with 3vGeomatics.
Explore the new 3vGeomatics digital experience today at 3vgeomatics.com.
About Terra Insights
Terra Insights and their five industry-leading brands design and manufacture highly engineered instrumentation, monitoring, and data delivery solutions for a wide range of geotechnical, structural and geospatial applications where critical asset monitoring and integrity is paramount. End-use applications include critical structures such as bridges, hydroelectric dams, mines, railroads, airports, tailings dams, tunnels, and highways.
Terra Insights brings clients deep expertise with over 100 degreed engineers and geoscientists, 20 global patents, 25 global offices, and a network of over 30 global partners and professionals in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Singapore, South Africa and Switzerland. They are part of Vance Street Capital’s portfolio of highly engineered solutions businesses across the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense markets. Vance Street formed the Terra Insights platform with investments in RST Instruments in August 2017, Measurand in February 2019, 3vGeomatics in July 2021, Syscom Instruments in October 2021, and NavStar in October 2022.
