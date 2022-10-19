The Tntra Podcast launches Episode 4 with Charles Cella, focuses on IP and Patent Practices
Charles, a leading patent practitioner and industry expert, and the podcast’s host, Mehul, talk about the first of the 3 P’s of Intellectual Property: Patents.
Anything novel and non-obvious that’s useful and sufficiently technical can be patented.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tntra Podcast is back again with another insightful episode. In this podcast episode, host Mehul Desai interviews Charles Cella about the first of the three P’s of intellectual property: patents. The two discuss Charles’ background in patent strategy, exploring the ways in which Charles’ life experiences and career have given him a unique and thorough understanding of how patents can provide value to a company and the world at large.
Charles defines patents and patent portfolios, explaining the value of both a patent and the architecture of a more extensive patent portfolio. He describes the interplay between the companies that make up Strong Force Intellectual Properties and provides insight into how Strong Force approaches the patent process, specifically citing creativity, clarity, and control as core components of Strong Force’s strategy.
Charles also unpacks the misconceptions around patents, highlighting the many ways in which patents are misunderstood and, therefore, underutilized. The podcast closes out with a discussion between Mehul and Charles about the geopolitical implications of a growing intellectual property market in the global south and the future of the role of patents in companies across the globe.
The IP podcast highlights key points that engulf the patent and IP industry. Charles draws from his personal experience and addresses the urgency of taking patents seriously. They talk about the potential play out of the Chief IP Officer, who will be subjected to the boundaries of short-term product market fit and results. With technologies like Smart Contracts and IoT coming into the picture, patents will take a new turn through intelligent embodiment. Charles and Mehul push everyone to pay more attention to patents and IP, because so far, it may or may not have been critical to an idea or a company’s survival, but moving forward, it will become a key differentiator.
Listen to the complete podcast on intellectual property and patent practices: https://tntra-podcast.captivate.fm/episode/intellectual-property-podcast
The Tntra podcasts are also available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Google and all other major platforms.
About Charles Cella:
Charles Cella, Managing Director, leads patent strategy and patent operations functions at Strong Force Innovation Portfolios. A recognized thought leader and practitioner in the patent and licensing fields, Mr. Cella has provided patent strategy, licensing, and technology transaction services to a broad range of clients, from leading venture capital firms to large companies, startups, and individual inventors. He has created billions of dollars in value by leading his clients through a systematic process for mapping, strengthening, and greatly expanding their IP portfolios. IAM Licensing 250 – The World's Leading Patent and Technology Licensing Lawyers have recognized Mr. Cella as a “uniquely creative” and a “top-flight IP strategist: whose advice gets to the very heart of issues.
About Mehul Desai:
Mehul Desai has almost 30 years of experience in FinTech, ICT and related New Economy applications worldwide, focusing on intellectual property, product development, business development, strategy, and international operations. Mehul has done pioneering work in the field of secure, personalized transactions, with a focus on finance, retail, healthcare, consumer, and government services, evolving the Digital Wallet, to a Mobile Wallet, to Lifestyle Containers, and upcoming Digital Money technologies (DeFi CBDC). Mehul has more than 100 patents issued to his name, mainly in the areas of secure financial transactions and IoT.
About Tntra:
Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – around the world. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones, and, real along with an open-incubator style co-working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to successfully deliver in the constantly evolving digital world.
