Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market By Service, Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations & Forecast 2029
Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market research report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2020 and the historic year is 2019 which will tell how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. it is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis.
Medication-assisted treatment (MAT), involves the use of medications, combined with counselling and behavioural therapies, to provide a complete patient approach for treating substance use disorders. MAT is primarily used to treat addiction to opioids such as heroin and prescription pain relievers. The aim of MAT is proper recovery, which includes improved patient survival, increased treatment retention, reduced illicit response, and grow in pregnancy outcomes among women.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved three drugs for clinical use which are buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is applied to cure alcohol use disorder, opioid dependency medication, and opioid overdose prevention medication. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. Acamprosate, disulfiram, and naltrexone are the most common medications used to treat alcohol use disorder (AUD). The opioid dependency medication, rise in addiction for opioids among patients. Buprenorphine, methadone and naltrexone are used to treat opioid use disorders to short-acting opioids such as heroin, morphine, and codeine, as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. These MAT medications are safe for months, years, or even a lifetime. For opioid overdose prevention medication, naloxone is used to prevent opioid overdose by reversing the toxic effects of the overdose. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), naloxone is one of many medications considered essential to a functioning health care system.
Get Sample PDF Copy: – https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market
Global Medication-Assisted (MAT) Treatment Market Dynamics
Drivers
The Rise In Incidence Of Alcohol Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorders
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a medical condition characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences. It encompasses the conditions that some people refer to as alcohol abuse, alcohol dependence, and alcohol addiction.
For instance,
In 2022, the data by World Health Organization (WHO) European Region stated that alcohol disorder causes 1 million deaths annually
Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is the use of medications in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide a “whole-patient” approach to treating substance use disorders. Medications used in MAT are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and MAT programs are clinically driven and tailored to meet each patient’s needs.
Use Of Reimbursement For Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT)
Reimbursement may be available for medication-assisted treatment even if the medication does not have a valid status.
For instance,
In February 2021, The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) had developed the Reimbursement & Coding FAQs and Pearls for informational purposes on medication-assisted treatment
Opportunities
Rise In Healthcare Expenditure
Moreover, the rise in the research and development activities and increasing investments by government and private organizations will boost new opportunities for the market’s growth rate.
For instance,
In February 2021, according to Health Care Price Index (HCPI), the total U.S. healthcare budget had increased by 3.4%. The increase in growth states the federal government spending decreased significantly in the previous year from USD 287,000 million in 2020 to USD 170,000 million in 2021
Global Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Market Scope
The medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market is segmented on the basis of eight segments: type, products, drug type, dosage form, route of administration, population type, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Medication
Therapy
Products
Buprenorphine and Naloxone
Naltrexone
Buprenorphine
Methadone
Naloxone
Disulfiram
Acamprosate
Drug Type
Generics
Branded
Dosage Form
Immediate Release
Extended Release
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Others
Population Type
Teenage
Adults
End User
Rehabilitation Clinics
Hospitals
Speciality Centers
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Direct Tender
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Get TOC Details of the Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market
Medication-Assisted (MAT) Treatment Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market is analysed, and market size insights and trends are provided by regions, product type, application, workflow, end user and distribution channel. As referenced above.
The countries covered in the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, and Rest of Europe., China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa.
North America is expected to dominate the market due to a rise in the incidence of substance use disorders, ongoing clinical trials, and pharmaceutical companies.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and domestic regulation changes that impact the current and future market trends. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Medication-Assisted (MAT) Treatment Market Share Analysis
The global medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, the Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market.
Some of the major players operating in the medication-assisted (MAT) treatment market are Indivior PLC, Orexo US Inc. (a subsidiary of Orexo AB), Recovery Centers of America, Alkermes. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Purdue Pharma L.P., Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Lannett, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc., Pinnacle Treatment Center, American Addiction Centers, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Glenmark Pharmaceutical Inc. Viatris Inc., Mallinckrodt, Alvogen, Accord Healthcare, VistaPharm, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. among others.
Browse In-depth Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medication-assisted-treatment-mat-market
Top Trending Reports:-
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-deflectable-catheters-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lysosomal-storage-disorder-drugs-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-facial-aesthetics-market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-corneal-opacity-market
About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here