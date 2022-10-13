Needle Biopsy Market Trends, Key Drivers and Porter's Five Forces Analysis by 2028
Needle Biopsy Market Business Insights, End Users, Application and Forecast by 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Needle Biopsy market analysis report comprises of a complete analysis of the market with key players, applications, types, and regions. This global market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. It gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments are, product launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry. It provides guidelines about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts. Needle Biopsy marketing report is a vital document in planning business objectives or goals.
The high quality Needle Biopsy report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and market structures for the clients. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in this market report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth. This market research report encompasses different industry verticals for healthcare industry such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.
Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-needle-biopsy-market
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Medax SRL
Boston Scientific Corporation
Cook
Hologic, Inc
STONE MEDICAL DEVICES PVT. LTD
AprioMed AB
Amecath
Zamar Care
Cardinal Health
INRAD, Inc.
BD
Möller Medical GmbH
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Needle Biopsy Market
The needle biopsy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 154.18 million by 2028. Increased prevalence of breast cancer and lung cancer is expected to drive the global needle biopsy market.
A needle biopsy is a manual, image-guided or ultrasound procedure used to obtain a sample of cells from the human body for laboratory or diagnostic testing, especially of the tumour. The common needle biopsy procedures include fine-needle aspiration biopsy and core needle biopsy. When a doctor identifies an abnormal lump or when the imaging scans show abnormalities in the body, then needle biopsy comes in place.
The rise in government initiatives and organizations is projected to drive the global needle biopsy market’s growth. The increased cost of needle biopsies is expected to hinder the global needle biopsy market growth. The increase in research and development activities will pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the global needle biopsy market. The stringent rules and regulations are expected to pose as a challenge for the global needle biopsy market.
For instance,
In January 2021, Hologic, Inc. acquired SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, a leader in biopsy site biomarkers, for USD 64.00 million. The acquisition funds Hologic, Inc. strategy to deliver a varied range of novel solutions for the treatment of breast cancer. Hologic, Inc. would be able to expand the breast cancer marker portfolio.
Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-needle-biopsy-market
Global Needle Biopsy Market Scope and Market Size
The needle biopsy market is segmented on the basis of the needle type, ergonomics, procedure, sample site, utility, application, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of needle type, the needle biopsy market is segmented into trephine biopsy needles, klima sternal needle, salah needle aspiration needle, jamshidi needle and others. In 2021, the trephine biopsy needles segment is expected to dominate the needle biopsy market due to its overall assessment of morphology and it is used as an alternative to fine needle biopsy.
On the basis of ergonomics, the needle biopsy market is segmented into sharp, blunt, quincke, chiba, franseen and others. In 2021, the sharp segment is expected to dominate the needle biopsy market due to its accurate detection and diagnosis of the cancer tumour.
On the basis of procedure, the needle biopsy market is segmented into fine-needle aspiration biopsy, core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy and image-guided biopsy. In 2021, the fine-needle aspiration biopsy segment is expected to dominate the needle biopsy market since its minimally invasive.
On the basis of sample site, the needle biopsy market is segmented into muscles, bones and other organs. In 2021, the muscles segment is expected to dominate the needle biopsy market, since it provides the source of the disease process and a better diagnostic.
On the basis of utility, the needle biopsy market is segmented into disposableand reusable. In 2021, the disposable segment is expected to dominate the needle biopsy market since the needle biopsy can be used once and disposed of carefully and the chances of infection are less.
Needle Biopsy Market, By Region:
Global Needle Biopsy market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Needle Biopsy market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Needle Biopsy market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-needle-biopsy-market
What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?
The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.
Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.
How are the key players in the market assessed?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.
The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.
The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.
The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.
A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Energy Harvesting System market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Energy Harvesting System market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Energy Harvesting System market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Energy Harvesting System market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?
Check Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-needle-biopsy-market
Top Trending Reports of Healthcare Industry:
Drug Delivery Market Size, Report, Research, Demand, Value, & Forecast Analysis By 2029 l https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drug-delivery-market
Laser Capture Microdissection Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 | https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-laser-capture-microdissection-market
Label-Free Detection Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 | https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-label-free-detection-market
Viral Clearance Services Market – Global Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 | https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-viral-clearance-services-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here